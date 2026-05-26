Drake lands 42 songs on Billboard Hot 100, breaks records

Drake, the Toronto rapper, has landed 42 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from his new albums, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour. He now has 14 No. 1s on the chart, giving him the most hits among solo male artists. His previous No. 1s have racked up more than 40.7 million official streams, 2.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 3,000 sales in the U.S. last week. Drake's music video for the track was shown during his fourth Iceman episode, and at the end of the stream, he revealed two additional surprise albums to accompany all charting on the Hot 100. Drake is also now the first artist to have more than 400 song entries on the chart throughout his career. Nine of the top 10 sports on the Hot 100 are occupied by Drake songs, with the exception of country star Ella Langley's Yesterday. Billboard revealed that Drake had broken another record, becoming the first artist to top the Billboard 200 album chart with three albums at the same time. Drake 'froze' the CN Tower in honour of his new album, Iceman.

The Toronto rapper Drake has landed 42 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from his new albums, Iceman , Habibti and Maid of Honour. He now has 14 No. 1s on the chart, giving him the most hits among solo male artists .

His previous No. 1s have racked up more than 40.7 million official streams, 2.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 3,000 sales in the U.S. last week. Drake's music video for the track was shown during his fourth Iceman episode, and at the end of the stream, he revealed two additional surprise albums to accompany all charting on the Hot 100.

Drake is also now the first artist to have more than 400 song entries on the chart throughout his career. Nine of the top 10 sports on the Hot 100 are occupied by Drake songs, with the exception of country star Ella Langley's Yesterday. Billboard revealed that Drake had broken another record, becoming the first artist to top the Billboard 200 album chart with three albums at the same time.

Drake 'froze' the CN Tower in honour of his new album, Iceman. Subscribe now to CBC Music’s weekly newsletter, Listen Up! , to help you keep tabs on the Canadian music scene





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Drake Billboard Hot 100 Iceman Habibti Maid Of Honour No. 1S Solo Male Artists Official Streams Radio Airplay Audience Impressions Sales Music Video Surprise Albums Charting On The Hot 100 CN Tower Record Billboard 200 Album Chart Canadian Music Scene

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