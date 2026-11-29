Leon Draisaitl scored 10 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, snapping a five-game losing streak after trailing by two goals in the third period. Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard also contributed to the comeback win in Seattle.

Leon Draisaitl scored just 10 seconds into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. The win ended a difficult five-game losing streak for the Oilers and capped a tight Western Conference matchup in Seattle.

Edmonton was not in control for most of the game, as they trailed by two goals entering the final period. Connor McDavid ignited the comeback with a goal with 9:15 remaining in regulation. It was his 16th of the season and helped tie the score at 2-2. Evan Bouchard sealed the regulation tie with a crucial goal just 10 seconds before the buzzer.

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Oilers Force Overtime Against Kraken

He snuck the puck past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord, sending the game into overtime. Bouchard finished the night with one goal and two assists. Draisaitl finished the job in the extra frame, capitalizing on a setup from McDavid. McDavid recorded an assist on the overtime winner, bringing his season total to 46 assists.

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Draisaitl also added one assist on the regular season goal, marking his continued offensive dominance. The Kraken had taken control earlier with goals from Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood. Evans, playing in his 200th career game, gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with 4:24 left in the first period. Wood extended the lead to 2-0 shortly after, scoring his first goal since being traded to Seattle from Nashville for Shane Wright on November 1.

Injuries and Key Performances in Seattle

Goaltender Devon Levi made 19 saves for the Oilers, while Joey Daccord recorded 25 stops for Seattle. The game saw injury updates for Seattle, with Bobby McMann leaving with an upper-body injury and Berkly Catton exiting with a lower-body injury. This win served as immediate redemption for Edmonton, who lost the previous night's game in the same building 4-2. Mattias Ekholm and Frederick Gaudreau also recorded assists for their respective teams.

Josh Mahura added an assist for the Kraken. The Oilers will return to action on Tuesday by hosting the Buffalo Sabres. The Kraken will also play on Tuesday, traveling to host the Dallas Stars in their next scheduled matchup.