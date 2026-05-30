Dragonfly_xyz Transfers 137 Million SKY to Coinbase, Causing $11.4 Million in Losses

The transfer of 137 million SKY to Coinbase has caused significant market pressure on SKY, resulting in over $11.4 million in losses for the holder. The market is skeptical, with many speculating that the sale could cause further price losses.

According to Arkham data, an address linked to dragonfly_xyz transferred 137 million SKY , worth $9.05 million, to Coinbase . This significant token transfer to exchanges has caused extreme downward pressure on SKY , resulting in over $11.4 million in losses for the holder.

The transfer could either mean preparation to sell or liquidity exposure. If sold, the sale would result in significant market pressure on SKY. The token transfer has left most of the SKY market participants skeptical, with many speculating that the sale could cause further price losses. According to Coinalyze data, SKY recorded 579 million in sell volume over the past week, while buy volume dropped to 545 million.

Over this period, the Buy Sell Delta dropped to -31 million, a clear sign of aggressive perps selling. On the spot side, the altcoin saw 42 million in sell volume, further confirming this market skepticism. Traditionally, when sellers dominate the market, market structure weakens, and more price chart losses follow. SKY has traded within a multi-month descending channel since facing rejection at $0.09.

The altcoin has faced intense bearish pressure, dropping to a low of $0.064. As of this writing, SKY traded at $0.065, down 0.19% on the daily charts, extending its 7% weekly decline. With the altcoin hovering around $0.06, the downward momentum remains extremely elevated. In fact, SKY's directional indicators confirm these market conditions.

As such, ADX sits around 28, while the negative index (-DI) holds around 27. Likewise, the positive index (+DI) now sits at 1.6. With ADX and -DI above the positive index, it suggests that the bearish trend is stronger. Such a directional setup acts as a directional continuation signal.

Thus, the prevailing trend is highly likely to continue. At the same time, the altcoin's Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 26, falling deeper into oversold territory. With RSI at such low levels, it suggests that sellers have total control of the market. Taken together, these two indicators suggest that bears have the upper hand and that SKY could see further losses. If the trend continues, SKY could drop to $0.060





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SKY Dragonfly_Xyz Coinbase Market Pressure Bearish Trend

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