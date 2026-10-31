Drag Queen Kyne Santos Uses TikTok Math Videos to Change Canadian Math Culture

Kyne Santos, a drag queen and Toronto Metropolitan University math student, uses TikTok videos to make math approachable as Canadian students' test scores remain weak.

Kyne Santos, a 28-year-old graduate student in the mathematics department at Toronto Metropolitan University, has built one of Canada's largest math-focused social media audiences by explaining mathematics in drag. His most popular video, viewed nearly 15 million times, explains how to make a Mobius strip and what happens when it is cut down the middle. The videos combine his twin passions and led to his book, Math In Drag, published in 2024. Santos uses she and her pronouns while in drag.

Math Influencer Reaches Millions Online

Santos has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, the biggest social media following for a math influencer in Canada, according to the article. In the videos, the person doing the explaining appears in a sparkling purple dress, dangling gemstone earrings, bright pink eye makeup and long black hair. The format is unusual for mathematics, but Santos said audiences respond well once they understand it.

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After people get over the confusion, they love it, Santos said. The videos have allowed him to reach people who would not have been interested in math at all. His topics have ranged from the etymology of the word calculus to why graph theory is a cool branch of mathematics.

Anthony Bonato, a professor at Toronto Metropolitan University and Santos' thesis adviser, said communicators such as Santos are key to broadening awareness of what mathematics is. He said drag queens are not something people normally associate with mathematics, and that the pairing helps make math a little less scary and a lot more approachable.

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Canadian Math Scores Remain a Concern

Canadian students' scores on provincial and international standardized math tests have been lacklustre for years. Poor performance in the subject has produced plenty of hand-wringing among teachers, policy-makers and parents. There are no easy answers, but changing the culture around math is a start, and personalities such as Santos may be key to getting more students to embrace and learn math.

In Ontario, only 52 per cent of Grade 6 students at English-language schools met the provincial standard in math in the 2025-2026 school year, an increase of one percentage point over the previous school year. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's latest Program for International Student Assessment scores, which measure the performance of 15-year-olds around the world, found that 26 per cent of Canadian students performed below level 2, the baseline proficiency level, while 11.1 per cent performed at levels 5 and 6, the highest levels. Level 2 and above is required to participate fully and productively in society, according to the OECD.

Bonato said math is not viewed as something that people want to be involved with, or are scared of, and that he would like to see broadening awareness of what mathematics is.

From Kitchener to Canada's Drag Race

Growing up in Kitchener, Ont., Santos was a teacher's pet and math was his best subject. His father, an engineer at Toyota, encouraged his interest, and he began competing in math competitions in high school. That is how he started to see that math was more than just solving problems to get the right answer, but that there was some creativity to it.

It was also in high school when he began doing makeup and wig tutorials on YouTube, exploring his gender identity in a way he described as fun and creative. When he began attending the University of Waterloo, one of the most prestigious math programs in the country, he began performing in drag at the campus pub. In 2020, he competed on the first season of Canada's Drag Race.

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When the pandemic forced lockdowns, Santos, needing a creative outlet, began posting videos about some of his favourite math concepts in drag. He started off telling riddles and then explaining the solution, and people responded strongly.

In 2024, he won the National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications, which honours outstanding communicators who help make complex scientific topics accessible to the general public. His videos have also addressed how to get good at math, or playing piano or playing Super Smash Brothers, arguing that success is not about being a math person but about practice.

Dispelling Stereotypes About Mathematics

Santos said he is not only helping students feel better about doing math, he is also helping dispel stereotypes. He said he has been able to reach people who might have raised an eyebrow at their kids watching a drag queen online, and that when they look over their kids' shoulders and see them learning about algebra, they can start to detangle some of the stereotypes they have.

Santos also said he just wants math to be cool. His videos, and the book Math In Drag, reflect that goal at a time when Canadian educators and policy-makers are looking for ways to improve math performance and change how the subject is perceived.