Draft Guidelines for Responsible Use of Generative AI at Laurentian University

The president of Laurentian University, Alain Simard, presented draft guidelines for the use of generative artificial intelligence at the university. The guidelines encourage responsible and effective use, but caution users must exercise caution. Users are advised to be transparent about AI usage, respect intellectual property rights, and exercise critical judgment to avoid compromising privacy and academic integrity.

Draft guidelines for the use of generative artificial intelligence at Laurentian University encourage its responsible and effective use, yet urge caution. The university's provost, Alain Simard, presented the guidelines at the senate meeting.

The AI guidelines have been in the works for almost a year and were developed by the executive team last fall. Users are advised to exercise caution and critical judgment to protect privacy, security, and academic integrity. Transparency is recommended for AI usage in courses, teaching, and research. The guidelines also cover aspects like intellectual property rights and a self-paced course on GenAI. The annual review process ensures the guidelines remain relevant





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Genai Artificial Intelligence Laurentian University Responsible Use Transparency Intellectual Property Rights Critical Judgment

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