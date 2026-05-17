Dr. Richard Hatchett Discusses Vaccine Preparedness in Ottawa Meeting

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), met with federal officials in Ottawa to discuss ongoing Canadian support for CEPI. He emphasized the importance of investing in preparedness, networks that enable rapid response, and readiness to respond quickly to new diseases.

Dr. Richard Hatchett met with federal officials in Ottawa to discuss ongoing support for a project that aims to develop safe, effective, and accessible vaccines within 100 days of identifying a pandemic threat.

He emphasized the importance of investing in preparedness, networks that enable rapid response, and readiness to respond quickly to new diseases. He also highlighted the need for global cooperation and vaccine preparedness due to the unpredictable emergence of threats like the hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship





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Dr. Richard Hatchett CEPI Vaccine Preparedness Health Prevention Rapid Response Global Cooperation Pandemic Disease Threats World Economic Forum Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation And World Health Organization Next Top Doctor Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Impact Of Competition With China And The US Ph Blitzel Strategic Science Fund

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