Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Becomes First to Sell Generic Ozempic in Canada, Promising Significant Cost Savings

Health Canada approves Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to market a generic version of Ozempic, the top-selling drug in Canada, with potential cost reductions of up to 65 percent. This move is expected to improve accessibility for patients struggling with obesity and diabetes, addressing long-standing affordability concerns.

Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has secured approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of the widely prescribed drug Ozempic , marking a significant milestone in the Canadian pharmaceutical landscape.

This authorization arrives nearly four months after generic Ozempic was legally permitted in Canada, a delay that exceeded the expectations of many stakeholders, including manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients. The introduction of a generic alternative is anticipated to bring substantial cost reductions, potentially up to 65 percent, benefiting both patients and public and private health insurance plans.

Health Canada updated its records Tuesday afternoon to confirm the issuance of a notice of compliance to Dr. Reddy’s for producing an injectable form of semaglutide, the active component in Ozempic and its related medication Wegovy. Ozempic, developed by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, dominates the Canadian market with sales exceeding $2.9 billion in 2025, surpassing all other drugs by a significant margin, according to data from IQVIA Canada, a leading analytics firm.

Stephen Glazer, medical director of the medical and surgical bariatric programs at Hennick Humber Hospital in Toronto, described the approval as monumental for Canadians battling obesity. He expressed deep frustration over patients discontinuing their medication due to financial constraints, emphasizing the emotional toll it takes on healthcare providers.

Dr. Glazer, who also served as the immediate past president of the Canadian Association of Bariatric Physicians and Surgeons, noted that over half of his patients stop taking GLP-1 drugs, which include Ozempic, primarily due to cost concerns, with some also deterred by gastrointestinal side effects. With more than a million Canadians currently using semaglutide, the demand is expected to rise as more affordable generic versions become available.

The pricing framework for generics in Canada, established by the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, indicates that the cost of generic Ozempic will initially be set at 75 percent of the brand-name drug’s list price when only one manufacturer is approved, eventually dropping to 35 percent once three or more companies enter the market. Virginia MacKinnon, a 70-year-old retired social worker from Sault Ste. Marie, shared her hope that generics will alleviate the financial burden of her semaglutide treatment.

Having lost 90 pounds with Wegovy, she plans to continue the medication indefinitely, currently paying slightly over $100 monthly, with 75 percent coverage from her benefit plan. She acknowledged the financial struggles faced by many who cannot afford the medication, expressing excitement about the potential for increased accessibility. Health Canada confirmed in a news release that Dr. Reddy’s drug was approved following a comprehensive review of evidence demonstrating its safety, efficacy, and quality.

Generic semaglutide became legal in Canada on January 5, with six drug makers having pending applications before Tuesday’s announcement. Dr. Reddy’s submitted its application in February 2024, and Health Canada adhered to its target timeline of approving drugs within 180 days of submission, excluding the time taken for information requests and responses. The agency also recommended that public health plans cover Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes, further expanding treatment options for patients





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