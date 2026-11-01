Halloween weekend shootings across US leave at least 6 dead, dozens injured

Gun violence in nightlife districts and at Halloween stores across multiple US cities killed at least six people and wounded dozens more over the Halloween weekend, with the deadliest attack in Dallas leaving four dead and 15 injured.

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in shootings across multiple U.S. cities over the Halloween weekend, with the deadliest violence striking Dallas, where four people died and 15 were wounded in a series of attacks in the Deep Ellum nightlife district.

Police in Dallas said the shootings happened Saturday night over about an hour and 15 minutes, and investigators are still trying to determine whether they were related. Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said three separate shootings occurred and it was not immediately known why they started. Some arrests were made, but he did not specify how many or what charges were involved. This is a really big scene.

Also read Pregnant Woman Killed, Six Injured in Halloween Eve Shooting at Fairfield Spirit Halloween Store

It is spread out, Comeaux said. We are interviewing some individuals right now that we have arrested, still trying to figure out exactly how it ties into all the shootings out here. The department had increased police presence in the district before the shootings. No police officers were injured.

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Halloween Shootings Across Multiple Cities

In Birmingham, Alabama, one person was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting just outside Legion Field after the annual Magic City Classic football game on Saturday night. Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett said most spectators and families had left the stadium property after the game, but the shooting happened nearby where vendors were set up along Graymont Avenue. He said he was very grateful that more people were not injured.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman said one person had been detained and transported to police headquarters for questioning, and multiple weapons had been found and secured. Alabama State and Alabama A&M are historically Black universities and archrivals whose annual contest has been played for more than 100 years. Nearly 70,000 fans attended Saturday's game, won by Alabama A&M 31-28.

The event draws some of the largest crowds in the country for games played in their college football division. The Magic City Classic has such a deep history that Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr., a former NFL linebacker and alumnus of the school, proposed creating a Hall of Fame for the game. In Newark, Delaware, six people were shot late Saturday near the University of Delaware campus, Newark police Lt. Greg D'Elia said.

All six were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said early Sunday. No updates on their condition were available as of Sunday afternoon. A university spokesperson said they would provide updates on the investigation online as they become available. Video shared on social media showed people running for safety from the scene.

More Weekend Violence in Arkansas and Illinois

One stretch of the city's Main Street was closed for several hours after the shooting, police said. A shooting early Sunday in Bloomington, Illinois, left a 19-year-old woman dead and another woman in critical condition. Six others had injuries that were not life-threatening, but it was unclear from a statement by the city's police department and McLean County Coroner's Office if those people had gunshot wounds. The shooting happened near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

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Bloomington is about 135 miles (217 kilometres) southwest of Chicago. A shooting early Sunday near a strip mall southwest of Little Rock, Arkansas, left one man dead and several more injured, city police said on Facebook. Police did not specify the exact number of injured. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, six people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds from a shooting that happened early Sunday.

Spirit Halloween Store Shootings

No arrests have been made, police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicates an altercation preceded the shooting. On Friday, two people were killed in separate shootings at Spirit Halloween stores in California and Michigan. Police said a shooting inside a store at an indoor shopping mall in Fairfield, California, was a targeted attack.

Family members told police that the 31-year-old woman who died was pregnant. Six other people were wounded, police said. In Madison Heights, Michigan, just north of Detroit, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at a Spirit Halloween. Another man who was assaulted by bystanders as officers took him into custody was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia. AP reporters Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Laura Turbay in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.