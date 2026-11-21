A Vancouver harm reduction housing non-profit plans to introduce facial recognition for employee time tracking, but the union representing workers opposes the move, citing privacy and surveillance concerns.

The union representing workers at a Downtown Eastside housing non-profit in Vancouver is resisting a plan to implement facial recognition technology for employees. CUPE Local 5536, representing B.C. harm reduction workers, sent a letter to members earlier this month outlining its opposition to the PHS Community Service Society's plan to introduce a facial recognition -based punch clock.

The letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, says the employer has suggested workers would need to scan their faces each time they arrive or leave work and when they take and return from breaks. It says the use of facial recognition is debasing, and that normalizing artificial intelligence or biometric surveillance in harm reduction would be reckless and dangerous, calling on the society to abandon its plans.

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Union President Declines to Comment

The union's recently elected president, Devin Lefebvre, declined to comment before a meeting with the employer's leadership on November 19. Micheal Vonn, the society's CEO, says the organization's current manual payroll system needs an urgent upgrade after a series of errors, and the new touch-free system would use facial recognition, but photos taken of employees' faces would be deleted immediately.

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Vonn said in an interview that the technology would be used for authentication, and doesn't involve any type of biometric surveillance. It is exactly the kind of technology that many people now use to access their phones and other devices. Vonn, a lawyer and former policy director of the BC Civil Liberties Association, said she's deeply interested in privacy matters and that the union's resistance campaign came before it was briefed on new system.

Union members have shown up to work wearing buttons declaring their opposition to facial recognition, and the letter said the technology's implementation must be stopped, and PHS needs to abandon its plans. Vonn said the union's concerns and conclusions about the technology were premature and overblown, and the button campaign was inappropriate and based on misinformation.

Society Seeks Automated Payroll System

We are not looking to put this technology in place to catch people out who are five minutes late on their shift or any of those things, she said. We have very good and compelling reasons why we want to automate the system. Vonn said they're looking to implement the new system as soon as possible because sooner would obviously be better for everything relating to the accuracy of the system and ensuring that we pay people appropriately.

She said everyone working in the supportive housing and harm reduction sector faces deep challenges in deeply antagonistic times, while homelessness and the toxic drug crisis persist. Everybody's in favour of supportive housing as long as it's on Mars. We have very little social licence, and every day is a freaking battle. Vonn said on Friday that the meeting with the union dealt with a series of questions and employees' concerns. Lefebvre was not available for comment on Friday afternoon.