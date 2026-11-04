Ford rules out New Deal 2.0 for Toronto, offers policing help instead

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is no New Deal 2.0 for Toronto, while his government offers to work with Mayor Olivia Chow on safety priorities such as subway policing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is no New Deal 2.0 for Toronto. He ruled out another major funding agreement, saying the city will have to manage with its own budget.

Premier Rules Out New Deal 2.0

No, there is no 2.0 to answer your question directly, Ford said when asked by a reporter if he plans to cut a new deal that would give Toronto more money. The original new deal was inked between the province and the city early in Mayor Olivia Chow first term. It saved Toronto billions of dollars by uploading responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway back to the province.

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The deal provided 1.2 billion dollars in operating support over three years, ending in 2026. It also provided capital support through 2024, including the upload of the Gardiner and DVP. City officials have consistently said they were working with the province on a second iteration of the deal. They said it would provide more long-term predictable funding for Toronto.

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City Manager Paul Johnson said publicly in recent weeks that the city would be looking to other levels of government for funding in Chow second term. Chow recently won re-election. She promised to keep taxes at or around the rate of inflation in order to help people deal with the rising cost of living.

Province Open to Certain Priorities

While Ford ruled out an updated new deal with Toronto, he did say the province would be willing to work with the city on certain priorities, particularly around safety. But are we willing to sit down and talk to Mayor Chow about certain priorities? Maybe put policing into the subways to make it safer. We are all in, Ford said.

Make sure we reduce the crime because the tragedy that happened in the Bridle Path, that is unacceptable. So areas like that we are always open, he said. In a brief email response, Chow office did not directly address his dismissal of a new phase to the new deal. Mayor Chow looks forward to meeting with the Premier to discuss working together on shared priorities, such as housing, transit and public safety, Chow office said.

NDP Calls for Stable Municipal Funding

Responding to the premier comments at Queen Park, Ontario NDP finance critic Jessica Bell said she is concerned. We have a lot of issues at municipal level: addiction, homelessness, rising infrastructure costs, and we need the provincial government to step up and provide that necessary support, Bell said. She said municipalities do not want small pots of funding in a piecemeal way. Municipalities do not want that.

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They want stable and predictable funding so they can do all the things they need to do to make our city livable, Bell said. While municipalities have long said they need predictable sources of revenue that grow with the economy, the federal and provincial governments have recently made a number of commitments to municipalities.

In addition to the new deal, Ottawa and Queen Park recently committed 1.5 billion dollars to the city. The comments came during a fall economic update at Queen Park. Siobhan Morris reports.