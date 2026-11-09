Doug Ford says parents of youth charged in Hamilton Air Cadets assault should be ashamed

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the assault of Air Cadets supervisor Kenneth Kunkel in Hamilton, saying the parents of the youth charged should be ashamed and calling the attack the most disgusting thing you could ever do.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is speaking out about the assault of an Air Cadets supervisor in Hamilton earlier this month, calling it the most disgusting thing you could ever do.

Ford made the comments Monday during a news conference in Peterborough, Ont. , where he was asked about the case. Asked about the incident, Ford said the parents of the youth now facing charges should be ashamed. He said, I hope the parents are listening.

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Premier Calls Attack Disgusting And Demands Parental Accountability

You should give your kids a little ass whooping in the woodshed as far as I am concerned. He also said, A kid beating up cadets that are trying to serve our country? It is the most disgusting thing you could ever do. Speaking with reporters, Ford called the alleged behaviour absolutely disgusting.

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He asked, Where are the parents? The premier's remarks were among the strongest from a public official since the assault occurred and drew immediate attention on social media and from other politicians. The 59-year-old Canadian Armed Forces member, identified by family as Kenneth Kunkel, was supervising the distribution of poppies on Nov. 1 when two youths allegedly approached his cadets in front of a restaurant at The Centre on Barton and blew a loud air horn into their ears.

Kunkel followed the suspects into the restaurant and confronted them, at which point he was allegedly assaulted by a woman who was not involved in the initial altercation. A male youth then allegedly struck the man multiple times before fleeing the scene. Kunkel sustained life-altering injuries in the attack. His son told CTV News last week that he has not regained the ability to walk.

Charges Filed Against Woman And Minor Following Assault

The 12-year-old youth was charged with assault following the incident, while a 48-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault. Police have not identified that woman. The 12-year-old cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The charges against the youth and the woman are before the courts.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. Police have said the investigation continues and have not released further details about the suspects or the charges. Police have not said whether more charges are expected or whether the suspects knew the victims. In a statement last week, Kunkel's son Christopher said his understanding is that his father was trying to de-escalate the situation when he was attacked.

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He said the cadets deserved to be safe and so did the person responsible for their wellbeing. His statement described the attack as devastating and said his father was trying to protect the cadets. Kunkel's family has said his recovery remains uncertain after the life-altering injuries and has asked for privacy as he continues his recovery. The family is focused on his father's health and wellbeing.

Widespread Condemnation From Politicians And Community Members

The attack on Kunkel has drawn widespread condemnation, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath among those who have spoken out previously. The incident has raised questions about safety and respect for those who serve the country and those who volunteer to support young cadets. Community members in Hamilton have expressed support for Kunkel and his family, and the case has drawn attention from across the country.

Poppies are distributed each year ahead of Remembrance Day to honour veterans and support the Royal Canadian Legion. Poppy distribution is a long-standing tradition in Canada, with cadets often helping to collect donations in the weeks before Remembrance Day. The Royal Canadian Legion has not commented publicly on the specific incident. The Air Cadets program is part of the Canadian Cadet Organizations, which are supported by the Department of National Defence.

The case has highlighted concerns about violence against those who volunteer to support cadets and renewed attention on the treatment of those who serve the country. Ford's office did not immediately provide additional comment beyond his remarks at the news conference. The premier said he hoped the parents were listening and repeated his view that the attack was disgusting and his call for accountability.

The premier has previously spoken about crime and public safety in Ontario, but his comments on Monday were unusually blunt. The charges against the youth and the woman are scheduled to be addressed in court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.