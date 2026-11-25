Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to curtail excessive online gambling advertisements after admitting the volume had gotten out of control. This move follows mounting pressure from opposition leaders and a study linking expanded gaming markets to doubled emergency department visits for gambling disorders.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that his government intends to significantly reduce and regulate the volume of online gambling advertisements appearing across the province.

Ford made this declaration to reporters at Queen's Park on Wednesday, marking a direct response to widespread public concern regarding the saturation of marketing for gambling apps. He admitted that the sheer amount of advertising has become unmanageable and is no longer acceptable in the current political landscape. The Premier stated that his administration is prepared to take immediate action to address what he described as a growing crisis in public health and social stability.

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Ford explained that his comments came one day after he publicly characterized the presence of gambling ads as being completely out of control. He emphasized that the government will not act in isolation but will wait for formal guidance from his cabinet. Specifically, Ford stated that they are waiting for the recommendations of the relevant minister before finalizing any new regulations or legislative changes.

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Ford Waits for Cabinet Guidance

This cautious approach suggests a desire to ensure that any restrictions are legally sound and politically viable before implementation. Despite the Premier's recent declaration, critics argue that the government has delayed action for far too long. In June, the then-Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Stan Cho, had already acknowledged the urgency of the situation. Cho told CTV News that the time to do something on gambling advertisements was now and stressed that days matter in addressing this issue.

However, despite these urgent warnings from his own minister, months went by without any concrete legislation or regulatory framework being put into place. The political fallout from this delay has been severe, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles addressed reporters on Tuesday, accusing the Premier and his government of failing the people of Ontario.

Opposition Accuses Government of Failing Ontarians

She argued that the administration has let Ontarians down by refusing to properly regulate an industry that is causing tangible harm to communities. Stiles highlighted the human cost of this regulatory vacuum, noting that front-line workers are witnessing devastating consequences for vulnerable citizens. Stiles shared disturbing anecdotes from the front lines, describing individuals who are increasingly being evicted from their homes due to online gambling addiction.

She expressed deep concern that the industry is aggressively targeting young people, a demographic particularly susceptible to these predatory marketing tactics. The NDP Leader stated that she does not find the government's current strategy of brushing off these issues to be acceptable or morally defensible. The urgency of the situation is further supported by recent medical data released in September.

Study Shows Doubled Gambling-Related ER Visits

A study conducted by Clinical Evaluative Sciences found that emergency department visits related to gambling disorders nearly doubled following the Ontario government's expansion of its online gaming market. This significant spike in medical emergencies provides empirical evidence that the proliferation of gambling ads has had a direct and negative impact on public health outcomes in the province.

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In response to these growing concerns, Ford maintained on Wednesday that Ontario currently provides more consumer protections than any other jurisdiction in North America. He defended the province's existing safety measures while simultaneously acknowledging the need to address the specific issue of advertising saturation. The Premier's stance reflects a tension between supporting a booming gaming industry and protecting vulnerable citizens from its associated harms. The government's next steps remain contingent on the advice of the responsible minister.

Premier Defends Ontario Consumer Protections

Ford reiterated that he will wait for the minister's recommendations before deciding on the precise nature of the curtailment measures. This pause allows the administration to craft a policy that balances economic interests with social responsibility. It remains to be seen how quickly these recommendations will be translated into actionable legislation. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the role of government in regulating digital marketing and protecting public health.

With gambling addiction rates rising and emergency rooms filling with affected individuals, the pressure on the Ford government to act is intensifying. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the government follows through on its promise to curtail these advertisements or continues to delay meaningful reform. As the story develops, all eyes will be on the minister tasked with providing guidance on this complex issue.

The outcome will likely set a precedent for how other provinces and jurisdictions handle the intersection of online gaming and public health. For now, the Premier has committed to looking into the matter and curtailing the ads, but the specifics of that effort remain unclear. The province awaits further updates as the government navigates this politically and socially charged issue.