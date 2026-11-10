Ford government appoints 8 new regional chairs for Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo, York, Muskoka and Simcoe

The Ford government has appointed eight new regional chairs to oversee some of Ontario's largest municipal jurisdictions, including those surrounding Toronto. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack said the appointees will help create conditions for growth.

The Ford government has named a slate of new appointed regional chairs to oversee some of the largest municipal jurisdictions in the province, including those surrounding Toronto.

In a statement Tuesday, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack said he was appointing chairs to oversee Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York regions, Muskoka District and Simcoe County. Flack said the appointments were important as the province looks to create the conditions for growth amid geopolitical challenges. These appointments reflect our confidence in local leaders who bring a deep understanding of their municipalities and a proven record of performance and public service, Flack said.

Also read Ford’s reopened Oakville truck plant gears up to supply U.S. market

As heads of council, they will foster collaboration across municipalities, support responsible growth and ensure services are delivered efficiently, so that these communities remain great places to live, work and raise a family, he said. The move comes after the Ford government made legislative changes earlier this year allowing the minister to appoint chairs in eight regions and grant them strong chair powers.

Advertisement

New Regional Chairs Appointed Across Ontario

The government said the move would help keep those regions in sync with decisions being made by the government. Opposition critics have said the move consolidates power at Queen's Park. The new appointees are as follows: Kevin Ashe, Durham Regional Chair; Ann Mulvale, Halton Regional Chair; Frank Campion, Niagara Regional Chair; Nando Iannicca, Peel Regional Chair; Scott Davey, Waterloo Regional Chair; Steven Del Duca, York Regional Chair; Scott Aitchison, Muskoka District Chair; and Don McIsaac, Simcoe County Chair.

The appointments cover some of the fastest-growing communities in Ontario, including the regions that surround Toronto. Flack, a Progressive Conservative MPP, announced the appointments in a statement Tuesday. The minister oversees municipal affairs and housing. The legislative changes approved earlier this year gave the province the authority to appoint regional chairs rather than having them chosen by local councils.

Government Defends Changes to Local Leadership

The government has argued the changes will improve coordination between the province and upper-tier municipalities on priorities such as housing and infrastructure. Critics, including opposition parties at Queen's Park, have countered that the appointments reduce local democratic control and concentrate decision-making in the hands of the province. The new chairs will serve as heads of their respective regional councils, which oversee services such as policing, water treatment, waste management and public health across multiple lower-tier municipalities.

Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York are among the largest upper-tier municipalities in Ontario by population. Muskoka District and Simcoe County are also upper-tier governments with broad service responsibilities. The appointments take effect immediately, according to the province.