DoubleZero Shines Amid Shrinking Supply, Holder Increase, and High-Volatility Transaction Surge

DoubleZero, an altcoin, experienced a 21% gain in the past 24 hours, with a sudden surge in volume and institutional involvement driving up prices. As holders increased, the max supply of 2Z tokens declined, leading to a strong demand for the token.

DoubleZero was the biggest altcoin gainer in the past 24 hours, with a 21% rise at press time. This momentum was fueled by a sudden surge in volume surpassing $28 million, a six-fold increase from the average daily volume of $4 million, and a double-digit growth in Open Interest (OI) across major exchanges.

As holders increased, the max supply of 2Z declined from 10 billion tokens to 9.998 billion, leading to strong demand for the token. Institutions like BtcTurk moved more than $300K worth of 2Z to their cold storage, indicating a potential long-term accumulation in the rally. The daily and hourly charts showed bullish signals, with price above a key zone and a healthy trend on the hourly chart.

A breakout above $0.10 on the daily chart could target $0.15, while a breakdown would extend the rising channel consolidation or move sideways. The On-Balance Volume (OBV) hit a new monthly peak before retracing, highlighting strong buying activity. [3257 characters





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Doublezero Biggest Altcoin Gainer Surged In Volume Warmup Accumulation On-Chain Data

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