Dorothy Myo appointed Canadian commissioner of Indigenous languages

Dorothy Myo has been named the five‑year commissioner of Indigenous languages, succeeding interim commissioner Candice St‑Aubin. The appointment follows consultations with Indigenous governments after criticism of the office's effectiveness.

Dorothy Myo has been confirmed as the new commissioner of Indigenous languages, a post she will hold for five years, replacing interim commissioner Candice St‑Aubin.

The announcement was made by a cabinet decision in Ottawa on November 11, 2026. Myo, a Saulteaux First Nation native from Saskatchewan, brings a strong linguistic background to the role. Her LinkedIn profile lists fluency in Saulteaux, Cree and English.

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Myo's Role in Indigenous Language Preservation

She has worked as the deputy chief of self‑government and senior director of policy and research for the Métis Nation‑Saskatchewan, and previously led the Saskatchewan Indian Cultural Centre where she focused on preserving, protecting and promoting First Nations language and culture. The selection process involved consultations with Indigenous governments and organizations, according to the cabinet release. The decision was made after the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages faced scrutiny over its effectiveness.

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The Canadian Press had reported earlier in the year that several sources, including former employees, alleged that the office had failed to make significant progress in strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research. The appointment of a fluent speaker of multiple Indigenous languages is seen as a strategic move to revitalize language programs across Canada.

Myo is expected to work closely with provincial and territorial bodies, as well as with Indigenous leaders, to develop initiatives that support language revitalization, new learning resources, and community-driven projects. The office has faced criticism for a perceived lack of impact on measurable outcomes. The new commissioner's five‑year mandate includes setting clear targets for language use and ensuring the effective allocation of federal funding toward language preservation projects.

Strategic Efforts to Revitalize Languages

Myo's background in policy research and her experience with Métis self‑government positions her to address systemic barriers that have historically limited language revitalization efforts. Her appointment signals a renewed commitment by the federal government to support Indigenous language initiatives. The announcement came amid broader discussions about the role of governments in Indigenous language maintenance. In a timely move, the Crown's new commissioner will be tasked with accelerating the development of bilingual education curricula and increasing funding for community language programs.