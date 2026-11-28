Dorothy Myo takes the helm of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, pledging transparency and community trust following audits and leadership controversies.

Dorothy Myo has officially assumed the role of Commissioner of Indigenous Languages in Canada, stepping into a position defined by both deep personal heritage and intense institutional scrutiny. Myo, a member of the Pelican Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan, brings decades of experience in documenting oral histories and researching treaties to the newly revitalized office. Her appointment comes as the federal government faces pressure to demonstrate tangible results in preserving Indigenous languages that are rapidly declining across the country.

The Decline of Indigenous Language Speakers

Dorothy Myo's personal connection to the language crisis is rooted in her childhood in Saulteaux First Nation, where her home was filled with the sounds of Cree and Saulteaux, a dialect of Anishinaabemowin. At age five, she struggled to understand the nuances of English in her first school, noting that her parents would speak Saulteaux specifically to exclude her from their conversations. Despite her early linguistic challenges, Myo emphasizes that these experiences are becoming increasingly rare as the number of first-language speakers continues to drop. UNESCO considers nearly all Indigenous languages spoken in Canada to be at risk or endangered, a status largely attributed to the legacy of residential schools where children were barred from speaking their native tongues.

Also read SD91 teacher suspended for physical interaction with Indigenous student

The statistical evidence of this decline is stark and well-documented by federal agencies. According to 2021 data from Statistics Canada, roughly 240,000 Indigenous people reported they could speak an Indigenous language conversationally, representing a drop of about four per cent since 2016. The situation is even more critical in specific regions, with many languages in British Columbia having fewer than 1,000 speakers. Tlingit, for instance, was spoken by just 20 people at the time of the last major survey, highlighting the urgent need for revitalization efforts.

Scrutiny Over Financial Audits and Workplace Culture

The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages has operated under a cloud of controversy since the passage of the Indigenous Languages Act in 2019, which established the office two years later. The mandate of the office is to support efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain, and strengthen Indigenous languages. However, recent reports from The Canadian Press indicate that the previous administration failed to move the needle on these goals, instead focusing on extensive travel and hosting a single conference that cost $10 million. Half a dozen sources, including former employees, alleged that the office neglected its core mission of supporting research and community engagement.

Advertisement

Further complications arose from internal workplace issues that have plagued the organization for years. Audio recordings and documents obtained by journalists indicate that former employees raised concerns about flawed human resources processes multiple times. These allegations included unresolved harassment claims and a toxic workplace culture characterized by micromanagement and the undermining of junior employees during workplace investigations. Myo's predecessor, Ronald Ignace, stated that his term succeeded in laying the foundations for the work ahead, but his tenure ended in July 2024 along with those of the office's directors, leaving the institution in a state of transition.

Strategic Priorities and Community Trust

Following the departure of Ronald Ignace, Canadian Heritage appointed Candice St-Aubin, a former executive with Indigenous Services Canada, as interim commissioner. Dorothy Myo was named to the permanent role five months later, with the director positions remaining unfilled. Myo has expressed a desire to meet with Ignace, describing him as a well-respected language expert and leader. Her immediate focus is twofold: to listen to communities and to strengthen the trust and accountability mechanisms within the office. She acknowledges the severity of the scrutiny regarding financial management and internal operations, stating that public and community trust is foundational to her mandate.

Myo has committed to full transparency and sound stewardship of resources, ensuring that internal governance meets the integrity of the languages she serves. The office is currently working closely with Canadian Heritage on a review of the Indigenous Languages Act and has already completed an external review of policies on human resources and procurement. Myo notes that the work is deeply personal for many, particularly for former residential school students who are struggling to reclaim languages taken from them. For teachers attempting to pass these languages to young people, the battle is against the passage of time and the loss of elders who grew up steeped in Indigenous languages. Myo's tenure begins with the critical task of rebuilding the confidence of the communities the office is designed to serve.