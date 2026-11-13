Dorothy Myo Appointed Canada's New Commissioner of Indigenous Languages

Dorothy Myo assumes the role of Canada's Commissioner of Indigenous Languages following a financial audit triggered by former employee allegations. The appointment aims to restore trust and revitalize language efforts under the Indigenous Languages Act.

Dorothy Myo has officially been appointed as Canada's new Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, stepping into a high-profile role during a period of intense scrutiny regarding the office's financial management and operational transparency. This appointment marks a significant leadership transition for the position, which was established to support the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages across the country. Myo brings extensive experience in Indigenous affairs and cultural leadership to the post, aiming to address the current challenges facing the commissioner's office.

Background and Eligibility of New Commissioner

Dorothy Myo was raised on Saulteaux First Nation in Saskatchewan, where she developed fluency in both Cree and Saulteaux languages. Her linguistic heritage and deep connection to Indigenous communities form the foundation of her qualifications for this mandate. Prior to this appointment, Myo held senior roles within various Indigenous organizations at both the federal and provincial levels. Most notably, she served as the head of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre, where she honed her expertise in cultural preservation and community engagement.

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The position of Indigenous languages commissioner was created to fulfill one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action. Specifically, Call to Action 15 urged the federal government to appoint a commissioner dedicated to promoting Indigenous languages and assessing whether federal funding for language initiatives was adequate. The legislative framework for this role was solidified with the passing of the Indigenous Languages Act in 2019, which provided the statutory basis for the office's existence and scope.

Historical Context and Appointment Process

Ronald E. Ignace served as Canada's first Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, having been appointed in 2021 following the enactment of the new legislation. Following his tenure, Candice St-Aubin took on the role as interim commissioner, overseeing operations in Ottawa. The commissioner is appointed to a five-year term by the Governor in Council, based on the recommendation of the minister of Canadian Heritage. This process requires extensive consultations with Indigenous communities and leadership to ensure the candidate is well-suited to represent diverse linguistic groups.

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Candice St-Aubin, the interim commissioner, issued a statement expressing confidence in Myo's ability to guide the commission into its next chapter. St-Aubin emphasized that the mandate carries profound meaning at a time when concerted efforts and investments in Indigenous language revitalization are urgently needed. She highlighted Myo's knowledge, experience, and leadership as essential assets for navigating the complex landscape of language preservation and government funding accountability.

Financial Scrutiny and Third-Party Audits

The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages has faced significant scrutiny following allegations made by former employees in April 2025. These complaints raised serious concerns about the management of a $10 million language gathering initiative, prompting the Department of Canadian Heritage to intervene. In response to these allegations, the department hired an independent third-party firm to conduct a comprehensive financial audit of the office's operations and spending.

The contract for this independent audit was awarded in January 2026, signaling a formal commitment to transparency and accountability. The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages stated that it expects to emerge from the department's examination with stronger internal procedures. Alongside the special review from Canadian Heritage, the office has also conducted a series of third-party reviews to address workplace concerns raised by staff members during the investigation period.

Operational Reforms and Future Outlook

Dorothy Myo is tasked with reviewing the findings from these recent audits and workplace assessments to implement necessary reforms. The office has declared that its primary objective remains ensuring it can continue to grow based on high standards for performance. This focus on operational integrity is critical for effectively serving Indigenous Peoples and communities who rely on the commissioner's office for advocacy and resource coordination.

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The upcoming months will be pivotal in determining how these audit results influence the strategic direction of the Indigenous Languages Act implementation. By addressing the financial and procedural questions raised in early 2025, the new commissioner aims to rebuild trust with Indigenous leaders and stakeholders. The successful navigation of this transition will demonstrate the government's commitment to the principles outlined in Call to Action 15 and the broader goals of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

As the audit findings are processed and integrated into policy, the role of Dorothy Myo will be closely watched by cultural advocates and government officials alike. The combination of her linguistic background, administrative experience, and the rigorous oversight implemented in early 2026 positions the office for a renewed focus on service delivery. The ultimate measure of success will be the tangible impact on Indigenous language revitalization efforts across Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada.