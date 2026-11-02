Doncic scores 45 with season-high 15 rebounds, Lakers hold off Raptors 131-125

Luka Doncic had 45 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the Lakers beat the Raptors 131-125 on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Toronto nearly erased a 16-point deficit in the final minutes, but Doncic and Austin Reaves returned to seal the win.

Luka Doncic scored 45 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Toronto Raptors 131-125 on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Doncic also recorded six assists and five steals in another dominant performance. He knocked down eight 3-pointers and extended his early lead in the NBA scoring race by scoring at least 37 points for the fourth straight game. The Slovenian star reached that mark in the first three quarters against Toronto. He also scored 40 or more points for the 20th time in his 98 regular-season games with the Lakers.

Also read Luka Doncic Scores 45 Points as Lakers Defeat Raptors

Lakers Beat Raptors With Doncic Leading Scoring Race

Austin Reaves added 19 points, while Walker Kessler contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers. Los Angeles bounced back from a 17-point loss at Golden State on Friday in which it had blown a 25-point lead. Scottie Barnes paced Toronto with 29 points, and RJ Barrett scored 22. The Raptors opened a four-game road trip with their third loss in four games.

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The Lakers held a 102-76 lead with 90 seconds left in the third quarter. Toronto trimmed the deficit to single digits, but Doncic and Reaves led a quick 9-1 run to push the lead back up. The Raptors' reserves then scored 11 points in 40 seconds after the Lakers removed their starters with 1:43 to play, cutting a 16-point deficit to 125-120. The surge forced Doncic, Reaves and Kessler to return for the final possessions to secure the win.

Doncic frequently reacts to big plays, as he did after scoring against Toronto during the third quarter. The Lakers improved their record with the victory. In other NBA action, the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game by beating the Orlando Magic 108-97 in Orlando. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including 15 from the free-throw line, and Paul George added 17.

Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva each scored 23 for Orlando (2-4), which fell to 0-3 at home. Magic forward Franz Wagner had 14 points and a career-high 12 assists. Boston (5-1) got two critical blocks from Neemias Queta in the final two minutes, and George's 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining gave the Celtics an insurmountable 11-point lead. Boston built a 15-point lead by shutting out Orlando over the first four minutes of the second half.

Celtics Defeat Magic While Nets Secure First Win

Orlando stormed back behind three of da Silva's five 3-pointers, using a 12-0 run to cut Boston's lead to 77-74 entering the final period. Early in the fourth, Black completed a three-point play to tie it at 79 after picking George's pocket on an outlet pass. But on the next possession, Wagner missed a layup that would have given Orlando the lead. The Brooklyn Nets earned their first win of the season, defeating the Indiana Pacers 98-90 in Indianapolis.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points, and Julius Randle added 20. Day'Ron Sharpe posted a double-double with 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for Brooklyn, which held a 43-37 rebounding edge. Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 23 points, and Pascal Siakam had 17.

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The Nets led by 12 three different times in the third quarter, but the Pacers cut the deficit to 75-72 in the first three minutes of the fourth with back-to-back 3-pointers by Larry Nance Jr. and Nembhard. That was as close as Indiana would get. Brooklyn shot 38% in the first half but still led 43-40 at halftime. Indiana made just 32% from the field and 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Rookie Lendeborg Scores Career High For Warriors

Both teams started slowly, with the Nets taking a 12-10 lead on Randle's 3-pointer with less than five minutes left in the first quarter, erasing the Pacers' last lead at 10-9. In San Francisco, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored a career-high 37 points and dished out six assists as the Golden State Warriors rested stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112 for their fourth straight win.

Lendeborg notched his fourth game with 20 or more points and scored five straight midway through the third quarter to give the Warriors their biggest lead to that point at 83-68. He shot 13 for 19, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range. His 37 points were the most by a Warriors rookie since Curry scored 42 on April 14, 2010, at Portland.

With two 30-point performances in his first seven games, Lendeborg joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only other Warriors to accomplish that feat. He bounced back from a tough outing in a win against the Lakers on Friday in which he fouled out. Brandon Williams scored 17 points off the bench as the Golden State reserves contributed 40 points.

Rui Hachimura had 24 points and Kobe Sanders added 16 off the bench for the Clippers, who lost their fifth straight game.