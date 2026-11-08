Donald Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Role to Dana White

President Donald Trump has officially offered the position of White House Press Secretary to UFC boss Dana White following midterm losses. White plans to meet with the President on Monday.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has offered the job of White House Press Secretary to Dana White, the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The unconventional appointment comes as the administration navigates a significant political transition following recent electoral setbacks for the Republican Party.

Core Details of the Appointment Offer

Trump shared the news on his social media platform, Truth Social, describing White as "the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior." The President explicitly requested that White serve as the Republican president's chief spokesperson to defend against what he termed the "Lunatic Left." Trump further specified that he wanted White to bring several UFC fighters along to serve as assistants during the briefing process.

Also read Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Job to UFC Boss Dana White

Dana White Responds to the Proposal

White was in London on Saturday attending a boxing event when he addressed the media regarding the proposal. He confirmed that he plans to fly to Washington immediately after the event to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday. When reporters asked how he would balance the new duties with his current roles, White appeared confused by the question and remarked that he already holds many jobs.

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Strategic Context and Staffing Changes

The offer arrives during a period of major restructuring within the Trump administration. Trump previously announced on Friday that he was replacing Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as the next White House Chief of Staff. Miller is a longtime adviser known for architecting the administration's hard-line immigration policies. This move follows a brief and tumultuous week that included a five-day tenure for former Press Secretary Katie Zacharia.

Historical Ties and Political Implications

Trump and White share a close personal friendship, having attended several UFC events together since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The President previously hosted White and the sport on the South Lawn in June to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and his own 80th birthday. White has also been a vocal supporter, speaking at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020, and 2024.