Donald Trump Jr. Watches UFC Fight at White House

Donald Trump Jr. attended the blood-soaked UFC fight card at the White House on Sunday, where he watched the controversial spectacle with his father and other members of the Trump family.

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Donald Trump Jr. attended the blood-soaked UFC fight card at the White House on Sunday, which also happened to be his father's 76th birthday, and other members of the Trump family as they watched the controversial spectacle which is part of America's 250th birthday celebrations. Donald Trump Jr. is currently studying business at New York University's Washington, D.C. , campus and has kept a relatively low public profile.

He was partially credited with his father securing the vote of younger male voters during the 2024 presidential election, a demographic that now appears to have turned on the president. The president himself, meanwhile, has spoken publicly about his son's future, describing him as a popular guy who could maybe enter politics one day. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners.

You are also agreeing to our terms of service and privacy policy. However, it is unclear what the future holds for Donald Trump Jr. as he continues to study business at New York University's Washington, D.C. , campus





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Donald Trump Jr. White House UFC Fight Trump Family 2024 Presidential Election

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