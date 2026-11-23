More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live in Manchester after an unknown substance was released, with one person hospitalized and more than 50 assessed at the scene.

More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert by American rapper Don Toliver after an unknown substance was released in the crowd at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, British police said Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10 p.m. local time Sunday after reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. One person was taken to a hospital and more than 50 people were assessed at the scene, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

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Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital. Parker said: We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about. Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident. The venue has not released further details about what may have caused the release.

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Don Toliver Nitrous Tour Manchester Show

The incident occurred during Toliver's Nitrous tour. After the Manchester show, Toliver is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday and at OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday. Don Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, is an American rapper and singer. He performed at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2026, where he was photographed during his set.

Emergency crews remained at the scene after the evacuation. Police have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect in connection with the substance release. The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to determine what the substance was and how it entered the arena. No further information about the condition of the hospitalized person has been released.

Fans who attended the concert were urged to seek medical attention if they felt unwell after leaving. The advice applied to anyone who had left the event and later developed symptoms. The Co-op Live arena in Manchester is one of the largest indoor venues in the United Kingdom. It opened in 2024 and has a capacity of more than 20,000 people.

Emergency Crews and Investigation Continue

Toliver's Nitrous tour has been traveling across Europe and the United Kingdom. The Manchester concert was one of several scheduled stops in the region. The evacuation forced thousands of fans to leave the arena suddenly. Many took to social media to describe the scene as they exited the building.

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Videos posted online showed crowds moving toward exits while covering their faces. Some attendees described a burning sensation and difficulty breathing. British police have not said whether the substance was released deliberately or accidentally. The investigation remains in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police. Authorities said they would provide updates as the investigation progresses.