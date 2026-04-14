Doly Begum Wins Scarborough Southwest By-election, Securing Liberal Seat in Ottawa

Former NDP MPP Doly Begum triumphs in the Scarborough Southwest byelection as a Liberal candidate, securing a win that keeps the riding Liberal and bolsters Prime Minister Mark Carney's government. The win marks a significant political shift for Begum and triggers a reshuffling of political dynamics in both provincial and federal politics.

Doly Begum , formerly an NDP MPP, has successfully transitioned to federal politics, securing a victory in the Scarborough Southwest byelection. This win marks a significant shift in her political career and solidifies her position as the new representative for Scarborough Southwest in Ottawa. The byelection, held on Monday, saw Begum, running as a Liberal candidate, triumph over her competitors, thereby keeping the riding under Liberal control, following the departure of longtime MP Bill Blair , who has taken a diplomatic post. The victory secures a thin majority government for Prime Minister Mark Carney , who has seen several MP floor crossings to his party in recent months. Begum's success is a testament to the community's support and her ability to garner votes across party lines. Her journey from provincial politics to federal representation signifies a notable career progression. The event underscores the fluid dynamics of modern politics and the shifting loyalties of both politicians and voters. Begum's speech, filled with gratitude and promises of progress, highlighted the significance of community unity and collaboration in achieving political goals.

Begum's victory speech was filled with emotion, expressing her gratitude to her constituents and also dedicating the win to her late husband, Rizuan. The Kingston Road banquet hall, filled with enthusiastic supporters, erupted in chants of 'Doly, Doly, Doly' as she took the stage. Begum received a substantial 70 percent of the total vote, although the turnout was approximately one-third of eligible voters. The byelection also saw the participation of seven other candidates, including Conservative candidate Diana Filipova, NDP candidate Fatima Shaban, and Green candidate Pooja Malhotra. The presence of prominent figures like Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Andrea Hazell at the banquet hall underscored the significance of the event and the support Begum had from her political colleagues. The victory serves as a demonstration of the electorate's shifting allegiances and the dynamics of modern-day politics. The election's result has brought about a wave of excitement and optimism among Liberal supporters and the broader Scarborough Southwest community. The attention the byelection received also signifies a potential realignment of political power in the area. The event has also sparked a debate on the role of political parties and how voters perceive the candidates.

Just two months prior, Begum was a provincial politician representing Scarborough Southwest as an NDP party member. Her abrupt shift to the federal Liberal party surprised many, including provincial NDP leader Marit Stiles. Begum's decision to resign as an MPP to run in the federal byelection was a bold move that paid off, demonstrating her adaptability and strategic thinking. The unexpected move caused waves throughout provincial and federal politics, triggered initially by Liberal MP Bill Blair's intention to leave politics. The resulting chain reaction saw Begum running for his seat and Nate Erskine-Smith, another Liberal MP, expressing interest in filling the provincial void left behind. This reshuffling of political players and parties underscores the ever-changing nature of the political landscape. The upcoming provincial byelection for Scarborough Southwest, although yet to be officially called, has already attracted the interest of potential candidates. The events highlight how individual choices can have ripple effects that reshape political dynamics. The byelection win symbolizes a major moment in her political career, opening a new chapter of federal representation and providing the opportunity to address key issues in the community. She had previously made history by becoming the youngest New Democrat in the party's caucus. Her victory tonight will now serve to change the dynamics of politics in Scarborough Southwest and beyond.





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Doly Begum Scarborough Southwest By-Election Liberal Party Mark Carney NDP Bill Blair

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