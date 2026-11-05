Dolly Parton estate drops complaint against nephew after agreement

Danny Nozell moved to withdraw a complaint and temporary restraining order against Bryan Seaver, Parton's nephew and former head of security, after the two sides reached an agreement. The estate also alleges Seaver is barricading his home.

Dolly Parton's estate alleges that her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who previously served as the late singer's longtime head of security, is barricading his home, according to a news report published Thursday evening.

The allegation emerged the same day Parton's longtime manager moved to drop a complaint that accused Seaver of threatening her estate and its employees. The manager, Danny Nozell, who runs She's Alive, an entity founded to manage and protect Parton's estate, had secured a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in September. Nozell was seeking to turn that order into a permanent injunction against Seaver before Thursday's move to withdraw the complaint.

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Legal Team Withdraws Complaint Without Reason

A very brief filing in a Tennessee court Thursday gives no reason why the complaint is being withdrawn. It says only that a proposed order was being drafted for the judge's approval to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled again. A court filing from a day earlier said the two sides had reached an agreement, but that filing gave no details either.

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The first public hearing on the matter, pushed several times over the course of a month, was slated for Tuesday. The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment from lawyers for She's Alive, Seaver and his company. The case exposed a serious rift in Parton's inner circle that spilled into public view in the weeks after her Aug. 25 death.

She's Alive terminated Seaver and SAPS in early September, and the following week petitioned for the restraining order against him, arguing that his terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable. The petition said that starting shortly before Parton's death and continuing after, Seaver made threats and aimed them directly at She's Alive's personnel, counsel, and business partners. In writing, he vowed to destroy the entire brand, according to the petition.

Seaver Accused Of Arms Dealing And Threats

It says he called himself literally an international arms dealer and mercenary and said everyone needs to be worried about what I might do. In granting the temporary order, Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles cited Seaver's claimed access to weapons, experience with violence, and intention to retaliate. Seaver said in court filings that he considered Nozell a close friend and ally before Nozell took out the restraining order.

In an affidavit, Seaver said text messages Nozell cited as evidence of his threats were a private conversation between two friends who were both frustrated, grieving and discussing strategy. I have never threatened physical harm to Mr. Nozell, to any SAL employee, contractor, attorney, advisor, or business partner, or to anyone else associated with SAL, Seaver said. I have no intention of doing so.

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Case Dismissed Following Reported Agreement Between Parties

The withdrawal filing arrived a day after the two sides were said to have reached an agreement and just days before the scheduled Tuesday hearing. The dismissal, if approved by the judge, would leave open the possibility that the complaint could be refiled.