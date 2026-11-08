Dollarama Quebec Lottery Expansion Sparks Responsibility Debate

Dollarama launches lottery sales in over 300 Quebec stores, a move Loto-Quebec hails as a win-win while addiction experts warn of heightened risks for financially vulnerable populations.

Dollarama is now selling lottery tickets at more than 300 locations throughout the province of Quebec, a strategic expansion that has immediately drawn scrutiny from public health advocates and anti-gambling organizations. The retail giant, which operates stores across Canada, introduced the gambling products to its Quebec inventory as part of an ongoing effort to diversify its merchandise offerings for shoppers. Loto-Québec, the provincial Crown corporation that manages gambling activities in the region, publicly welcomed the partnership, describing the arrangement as a mutually beneficial outcome for both the retailer and the gaming authority.

Specific Lottery Products and Retail Rules

Shoppers entering these participating Dollarama locations will find a limited selection of three specific lottery games available for purchase. The only products offered through these retail outlets are Lotto 6/49, the Extra add-on game, and Grande Vie. Dollarama explicitly stated that the stores do not stock instant win scratch tickets or any other draw-based lottery varieties. The company emphasized that it adheres to the same regulatory standards as other authorized retailers, which includes strict protocols to ensure that lottery tickets are sold exclusively to customers who are of legal age.

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Loto-Quebec Justifies Market Expansion Strategy

Officials at Loto-Québec defended the rollout by pointing to existing precedents in other Canadian provinces. The corporation noted that lottery companies in Ontario and British Columbia have been selling tickets in Dollarama stores for a significant period of time. Loto-Québec characterized the Quebec launch as a logical extension of this established business model. The government-run entity argued that the availability of these specific products in a familiar retail environment provides a controlled and regulated option for consumers who might otherwise seek gambling opportunities elsewhere.

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Experts Warn of Vulnerable Consumer Risks

Gambling addiction researcher Andrée-Anne Légaré expressed serious concerns regarding the ethics and potential harms of this expansion. In her assessment, she questioned whether it is socially responsible for a major retailer to place gambling products in stores that frequently attract individuals facing economic hardship. Légaré pointed out that Loto-Québec is actively seeking to expand its market share, and she argued that targeting a retail environment where customers may be struggling financially increases the likelihood of problem gambling behavior. She asked directly whether this strategy risks exposing economically vulnerable people to the dangers of developing gambling addictions.

Normalization of Gambling in Everyday Retail

While statistical data indicates that lotteries are generally less addictive than other forms of gambling, such as casino games or sports betting, Légaré warned that increased availability still carries significant risks. She stated that placing these games in hundreds of new locations contributes to the trivialization of games of chance. Furthermore, she noted that this widespread availability helps normalize gambling as a routine part of daily life, potentially desensitizing the public to its associated dangers. The researcher emphasized that the mere act of offering these products in more and more locations can shift cultural perceptions about the acceptability and frequency of gambling activities.