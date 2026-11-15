Alberta oilsands producers weigh growth as policy changes ease path

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith aims to double oilsands output in a decade as federal and provincial policy shifts make new projects easier, but experts warn capital discipline and shareholder returns may temper investment.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has set a goal of doubling oilsands output in the next decade. Industry players say recent federal and provincial policy changes make new projects easier to consider.

Ottawa has reversed several Trudeau-era environmental policies and made more investments eligible for immediate tax deductions permanently. Alberta announced a new royalty program on Friday to spur development. Both governments are shouldering the bulk of investment in the proposed Pacific Link pipeline to southern B.C. , enabling greater exports to Asia.

Also read Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Moves to Reunify Party After Separatism Pledge Refusal

Industry Celebrates Policy Shifts

R.J. Johnston of the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy said the industry got what it wanted. It's almost like the dog that got the car, Johnston said at an Alberta Securities Commission conference last month. We got what we wanted as an industry.

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Now the pressure's on to invest, he added. But experts say big upstream investments will compete for capital with dividend growth and share buybacks. They also warn against repeating past cost overruns. Johnston said expectations the industry will follow through with massive investment are maybe a little unrealistic.

It doesn't fully account for how industry's positioned with its shareholders and capital providers. Michael Berger, a senior analyst at Enverus, said producers have prioritized paying down debt and boosting shareholder returns. He expects that to continue in coming years, but said there is an appetite for growth. Berger said large oilsands operators have multi-decade inventory profiles.

It will be a balancing act between adequate shareholder distributions and prudent capital allocation for growth barrels. Chris Seasons, a partner at ARC Financial who used to lead Devon Canada, told the ASC conference the oilsands had a go go go mindset from around 2000 to 2014. He said investor expectations for growth were high then, so the industry spent more than cash flow brought in and capital was readily available.

Cost Discipline Replaces Expansion

A lot of projects were rushed, so capital costs went up and economics went down. The 2014 global oil price collapse was a rude awakening. Since then, operators have worked to drive down the cost of squeezing each barrel of bitumen from the ground. Seasons said as the industry builds out today, that discipline will stay in place.

On recent third-quarter conference calls, top executives expressed optimism about growth under the right conditions. Imperial Oil CEO John Whelan told analysts the company could double gross operated upstream production with three steam-driven oilsands developments: Aspen, Clarke Creek and Corner. Imperial had considered a final go-ahead for a 150,000-barrel-per-day project at Aspen at the end of the decade, but that may happen sooner. Whelan said the company is looking at whether to bring it forward and has options.

Ultimately it will be driven by technology, project economics and the fiscal environment, he said. I'm really encouraged by what I'm seeing. Suncor Energy CEO Rich Kruger said the company had been looking at a half dozen in-situ projects to complete over the next decade. That is the base case, he told analysts.

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But we're asking ourselves and doing some preliminary work, saying, Well, what if? What if we wanted to do more? What if wanted to go faster? We haven't landed on that yet.

Cenovus Targets Athabasca Growth

Cenovus Energy aims to seize development opportunities through its proposed $5.7-billion acquisition of smaller peer Athabasca Oil Corp. Production from the target company's oilsands assets could grow to 115,000 barrels per day by 2032 from its current 40,000 boe/d, Cenovus said. Through the deal, Cenovus gets an undeveloped new prospect at Corner and sees opportunity to expand another operating one called Leismer.

CEO Jon McKenzie told a conference call the day the Athabasca deal was announced that recent announcements around tax policy, royalties, new pipelines and regulatory efficiency are important steps in the right direction. He said these steps will have a meaningful impact on our ability to advance growth projects like the ones we are contemplating at Leismer and Corner. Top oilsands producers have been in intensive talks with Ottawa and the Alberta government.

They are trying to pin down an agreement that will see the Pathways carbon storage project, first proposed in 2021, move ahead while encouraging an increase in oilsands output. Pathways, since scaled down from its original plan, is meant to offset some of the greenhouse gas emissions that would result from increased production enabled by Pacific Link.

Under a sweeping energy accord signed between Ottawa and Alberta last year, moving ahead with growth plans at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. will depend on the outcome of those negotiations, president Scott Stauth said in an interview earlier this month. Berger said the growth opportunities in the oilsands could take several years to materialize.