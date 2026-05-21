Does hosting the World Cup actually pay off for cities? Researcher examines past events

A researcher has analyzed past World Cup host cities to determine if hosting the event actually benefits cities financially. The study found mixed results, with some cities reporting significant economic growth and others experiencing little to no impact.

Does hosting the World Cup actually pay off for cities? This researcher took a look at past events to find out. Grouse Mountain to host World Cup 'Natural Watch Party' on June 27.

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World Cup Hosting Economic Growth Impact Researcher Past Events Cities BMO Field FIFA World Cup 2026 Grouse Mountain World Cup 'Natural Watch Party' Lake Loon N.S. Preservatives High Blood Pressure Heart Attacks Canadian Shampoo Laundry Basket Shopping Trends Team CTV News Commission Links To Shop

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Ontario to allow alcohol to be sold until 4 a.m. during World CupToronto is set to host six games starting June 12, and the province says the extended hours will apply from June 11 to July 19

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Toronto, Vancouver among most expensive World Cup host cities: reportWith a little more than three weeks until the World Cup kicks off in North America, a new study is showing just how expensive it is to attend the matches, especially if travel is involved.

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Fans disappointed over ticket, hotel costs during World Cup in VancouverVANCOUVER — Chris Van Brockhoven booked his trip to Vancouver last summer in the hopes of attending a World Cup match, but after learning the cost of admission, his group felt forced to pivot.

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World Cup Tickets Like Season Tickets for Top English Clubs in VancouverChris Van Brockhoven and his group encountered high prices for World Cup tickets in Vancouver, with each ticket costing approximately $2,000. They cited the high costs and unavailability of affordable tickets as a major challenge.

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