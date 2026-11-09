Premier-designate Doerkson says indefinite halt at Quesnel pulp mill a hard blow for workers

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson says Millar Western's indefinite curtailment of the Quesnel River Pulp mill is a hard blow for workers and families in the Cariboo city. The company says the door remains open to restarting operations.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson says news that a pulp mill in Quesnel, B.C. , is halting production indefinitely will be a hard blow for the mill's workers and their families in the small Cariboo city.

Doerkson says owner Millar Western is curtailing production at the Quesnel River Pulp mill indefinitely. He made the comments in a statement released as the company confirmed the extended shutdown. Workers at the mill have been off since September, after the company said it was temporarily shutting the mill. That temporary shutdown has now become an indefinite curtailment.

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Province Considers Restart Path

Doerkson says the company has left the door open to restarting operations, and will work with the city to figure out how to walk through it. He did not provide a timeline for when production might resume. He says mills need to get fibre and permits more quickly to keep running, but warns there is no overnight fix. The premier-designate did not announce any new provincial support for the mill or its workers.

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The federal government said in July that it had issued Millar Western Forest Products a $100-million loan for tariff-related assistance. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said at the time that the loan will provide the company with the flexibility to strengthen its near-term operations. The mill is a major employer in Quesnel, a small city in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The indefinite curtailment raises questions about the economic impact on the community and the surrounding forest industry.

Doerkson is the premier-designate and delivered opening remarks to the newly elected Conservative government caucus in Victoria on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The Canadian Press photograph by Chad Hipolito accompanied that event. The statement from Doerkson came as the company confirmed the indefinite halt. No date has been given for a possible restart, and the company has not said how many workers will remain off the job.

The federal loan announced in July was intended to help Millar Western Forest Products deal with tariff-related pressures. Champagne said at the time that the money would help the company maintain flexibility in the near term. Doerkson says the situation is a hard blow for workers and their families. He says the province will work with the city and the company to find a path forward, but he cautioned that any solution will not come overnight.

The mill has been idle since September. The company said at the time that the shutdown was temporary, but it has now extended the curtailment indefinitely. Fibre supply and permitting delays are among the issues Doerkson cited as challenges for keeping mills running. He says those problems need to be addressed more quickly to support the forest industry.

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The premier-designate's comments come as the new Conservative government caucus prepares to take office in British Columbia. Doerkson delivered opening remarks to caucus members in Victoria earlier in November. The Quesnel River Pulp mill is owned by Millar Western. The company has not announced a timeline for when production might resume or how many employees will be affected by the indefinite curtailment.

Community Faces Uncertainty

The federal loan to Millar Western Forest Products was announced in July and was described as tariff-related assistance. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the loan would provide the company with flexibility to strengthen its near-term operations. Doerkson says the company has left the door open to restarting operations. He says the province will work with the city to figure out how to walk through it, but he warned there is no overnight fix.

Workers and their families in Quesnel are facing uncertainty as the mill remains idle. The indefinite curtailment is a hard blow for the small Cariboo city and the surrounding region.