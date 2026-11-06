Doerkson backs Carney budget as B.C. faces $14B deficit and economist doubts template

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson praises the federal budget as encouraging and ambitious, but economist Marc Lee says British Columbia cannot keep running large deficits and faces greater urgency than Ottawa.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson says he is a fan of this week's federal budget, but an economist warns he will have trouble emulating it in British Columbia.

Marc Lee of the Centre for Policy Alternatives says B.C. faces greater urgency than Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney to deal with deficit problems. Doerkson has praised Thursday's resource-revenue-focused federal budget as encouraging and ambitious. He has said his own government will likewise be very committed to growth. Lee says the federal and provincial deficit-to-GDP ratios are about the same.

Also read Doerkson backs budget, hopes for big cut of forestry funds

B.C. Promises Deficit Cuts Without New Taxes

Still, he says British Columbia cannot continue to run large deficits year after year. Doerkson's incoming B.C. Conservative government has promised to cut this year's forecast deficit of almost $14 billion. It plans to do so through economic growth and without new taxes.

Lee says the federal government has more room to reduce spending than Doerkson. That is because the provincial government has primary responsibility for health, education and other social services. He says British Columbians would notice cuts to those services. The province would feel the impact more directly than Ottawa would.

Lee says he is more skeptical than some when it comes to the prospect of stimulating growth through tax deductions and regulatory changes. He says politicians have mostly pushed all the buttons around growth. Doerkson delivered opening remarks to the newly elected Conservative government caucus in Victoria on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The event was photographed by Chad Hipolito of The Canadian Press.

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The federal budget was released Thursday and focuses on resource revenue. Doerkson called it encouraging and ambitious and said his government will be very committed to growth. Lee's comments underline the challenge facing the premier-designate. The federal and provincial deficit-to-GDP ratios are about the same, but Lee says B.C. cannot sustain large deficits year after year.

The incoming B.C. Conservative government has promised to cut this year's forecast deficit of almost $14 billion. It says economic growth, not new taxes, will close the gap. Lee says the federal government has more room to reduce spending than Doerkson.

Health And Education Cuts Would Be Visible

He points to the provincial government's primary responsibility for health, education and other social services. That means cuts would be more visible to British Columbians. Lee says he is more skeptical than some about stimulating growth through tax deductions and regulatory changes. He says politicians have mostly pushed all the buttons around growth.

The comments came as Doerkson prepares to take office in Victoria. Doerkson praised the federal budget as encouraging and ambitious. He said his own budget will be very committed to growth. Lee says B.C. faces greater urgency than the federal government to deal with deficit problems.

He says the province cannot continue to run large deficits year after year. The federal and provincial deficit-to-GDP ratios are about the same. Still, Lee says the provincial situation is different because of the services B.C. delivers. Doerkson's government has promised to cut this year's forecast deficit of almost $14 billion.

It plans to rely on economic growth and avoid new taxes. Lee says Ottawa has more room to reduce spending than Victoria does. He says British Columbians would notice cuts to health, education and other social services. He says he is more skeptical than some about growth through tax deductions and regulatory changes.

He says politicians have mostly pushed all the buttons around growth. The debate comes as Doerkson's incoming B.C. Conservative government prepares to govern. The federal budget was released Thursday and centers on resource revenue.

Federal And Provincial Deficits Face Similar Pressures

Lee says the federal and provincial deficit-to-GDP ratios are about the same. But he says B.C. cannot continue to run large deficits year after year. Doerkson has called the federal budget encouraging and ambitious. He has said his government will be very committed to growth.

His government has promised to cut this year's forecast deficit of almost $14 billion. It says economic growth, not new taxes, will do the job. Lee says the federal government has more room to reduce spending than Doerkson. He cites the province's primary responsibility for health, education and other social services.

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He says British Columbians would notice cuts. He says he is more skeptical than some about stimulating growth through tax deductions and regulatory changes. Lee says politicians have mostly pushed all the buttons around growth. The comments add context to Doerkson's praise for the federal budget.

The federal budget was released Thursday and focuses on resource revenue. Doerkson called it encouraging and ambitious. Lee says B.C. faces greater urgency than Ottawa to deal with deficit problems. He says the province cannot continue to run large deficits year after year.

The federal and provincial deficit-to-GDP ratios are about the same. Still, Lee says B.C. cannot keep running large deficits. Doerkson's incoming government has promised to cut this year's forecast deficit of almost $14 billion. It plans to do so through growth and without new taxes.

Lee says the federal government has more room to reduce spending than Doerkson. He says provincial responsibilities for health, education and social services limit the options. He says British Columbians would notice cuts. He says he is more skeptical than some about growth through tax deductions and regulatory changes.

Lee says politicians have mostly pushed all the buttons around growth. The debate continues as Doerkson prepares to take office. Doerkson delivered opening remarks to the newly elected Conservative government caucus in Victoria on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The Canadian Press photo was taken by Chad Hipolito.

The federal budget was released Thursday and focuses on resource revenue. Doerkson praised it as encouraging and ambitious and said his government will be very committed to growth. Lee says B.C. faces greater urgency than Carney's government to deal with deficit problems. He says the province cannot continue to run large deficits year after year.

The federal and provincial deficit-to-GDP ratios are about the same. Still, Lee says B.C. cannot sustain them year after year. Doerkson's government has promised to cut this year's forecast deficit of almost $14 billion. It says growth, not new taxes, will close the gap.

Lee says Ottawa has more room to reduce spending than Victoria. He says provincial responsibility for health, education and other social services makes cuts more noticeable. He says he is more skeptical than some about stimulating growth through tax deductions and regulatory changes. He says politicians have mostly pushed all the buttons around growth.

The story was reported by Wolfgang Depner of The Canadian Press. It was published on Nov. 6, 2026.