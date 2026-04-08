Dodgers Dominate Blue Jays 4-1, Extend Toronto's Losing Streak

Hyeseong Kim's two runs and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's strong pitching led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, extending Toronto's losing streak. Shohei Ohtani also made a significant contribution with a key hit and continued his impressive on-base streak.

Hyeseong Kim 's strong performance, highlighted by two crucial runs, and a dominant six-plus inning outing by Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto , led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a decisive 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. This win extended the Blue Jays ' losing streak to six consecutive games.

Yamamoto, now with a 2-1 record, showcased his pitching prowess by allowing only five hits and one walk throughout the game, contributing significantly to the Dodgers' fifth straight win, bringing their season record to an impressive 9-2. The Blue Jays managed to score a single run in the sixth inning, courtesy of George Springer who drove in Andres Gimenez, but their offensive efforts were largely contained by Yamamoto's control and the Dodgers' solid defense. Edwin Diaz, the Dodgers' closer, sealed the victory in the ninth inning, securing his fourth save of the season. The Blue Jays attempted a late rally, putting two runners on base before pinch-hitter Tyler Heineman was struck out, ending the game with a Dodgers triumph.\The game saw a series of key plays and moments, including a long single from two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in the third inning that allowed Kim to score, giving the Dodgers an early lead. The Dodgers further solidified their advantage later in the same inning when Alex Freeland scored on a fielder's choice. Kim's second run came in the fifth inning, following a walk and a subsequent balk, which allowed him to advance to second base before scoring on a single by Freeland. This particular play sparked controversy as Blue Jays manager John Schneider vehemently argued the balk call with home-plate umpire Dan Merzel, leading to Schneider's ejection from the game. The Dodgers, returning to Toronto for this World Series rematch, demonstrated a strong performance. The Blue Jays faced a tough challenge against Yamamoto, particularly in his first appearance at Rogers Centre since winning Game 7 of the World Series last fall. The seventh inning saw Yamamoto pulled after he put runners on the corners. However, the Blue Jays were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, as left-hander Alex Vesia escaped the jam, allowing no runs with two fly-outs and a strikeout. The Dodgers added an insurance run in the ninth inning, extending their lead against Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman.\Additional noteworthy aspects of the game included Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays being held to a single-digit strikeout total for the first time this season, after impressive earlier starts. On the Dodgers side, shortstop Miguel Rojas was a late scratch from the lineup due to a family matter, with Hyeseong Kim stepping in to replace him, batting eighth in the lineup and ultimately proving to be a key player. John Schneider, following his ejection, passionately expressed his frustration to umpire Merzel. Shohei Ohtani continued his impressive on-base streak, now at 42 games, dating back to August 24 of the previous season, marking the seventh-longest streak in Dodgers history. Looking ahead, the series finale on Wednesday afternoon was slated to feature a matchup between Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (0-0, 2.79 earned-run average) and Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00). The game was a significant showcase of the Dodgers' strength and the Blue Jays' struggles, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the series and a continued narrative of the Dodgers and Blue Jays rivalry





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