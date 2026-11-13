Documentary Reveals Brian Mulroney as Political Genius

Filmmaker Matthew Rankin screens Ladies and Gentlemen, Brian Mulroney at the CUFF.Docs festival, blending animation and archival footage to analyze the former prime minister's leadership campaign.

Documentary filmmaker Matthew Rankin is set to present his latest cinematic work, a feature-length film that explores the political career of late prime minister Brian Mulroney. The documentary, titled Ladies and Gentlemen, Brian Mulroney, will make its local premiere at the Globe Cinema on Tuesday, Nov. 18, as part of the CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival. Rankin will be present for a question-and-answer session with the audience following the screening.

Rankin's Approach to Political Biography

Rankin has stated that he is unable to create films about individuals he does not personally respect, which led him to choose Mulroney as his subject despite the former leader's controversial legacy. He told CTV News that while the film portrays Mulroney as somewhat duplicitous and brutal, these traits are inherent to the nature of high-stakes politics. Rankin emphasized that politics often resembles a bloodsport, but he also highlights Mulroney as an absolute political genius who mastered the game. This perspective allows the documentary to offer a nuanced view rather than a purely critical or celebratory one.

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Unique Stylistic Choices in Filmmaking

The film is described by Rankin as a form of culture jamming rather than a traditional journalistic piece. It plays extensively with Canadian pop culture and television imagery from the era when Mulroney was active in national politics. The narrative is constructed by mashing together quirky animated sequences with extensive archival footage. This unconventional stylistic approach serves to tell the story of Mulroney's quest to win the Progressive Conservative party leadership, a goal he successfully achieved during his second run for the position in 1983.

Vast Archival Research and Production Scope

Rankin described the production process as an enormous, herculean undertaking that required immense organizational effort and technical skill. He revealed that his hard drive contained close to 80,000 individual pieces of film, video, and photography that he had to sift through to construct the final narrative. This massive volume of source material highlights the depth of research involved in piecing together Mulroney's political journey from such a diverse array of visual artifacts.

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Festival Screening and Audience Engagement

The screening at the Globe Cinema on Tuesday, Nov. 18, marks the film's debut in this specific venue as part of the broader CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival lineup. The event is designed to facilitate direct engagement between the filmmaker and the viewing public. Rankin's presence for a post-screening Q-and-A session provides an opportunity for the audience to ask questions about his creative decisions, the archival research process, and his interpretation of Mulroney's political genius.

Impact on Understanding Canadian Political History

By blending animation with historical footage, the documentary offers a fresh lens through which to view a significant period in Canadian political history. The film's release during the CUFF.Docs festival ensures that it reaches an audience interested in independent and non-traditional documentary formats. Rankin's work stands as a testament to the complexity of leadership and the visual storytelling methods that can be employed to analyze it, inviting viewers to reconsider the legacy of one of Canada's most prominent prime ministers.