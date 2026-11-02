German pediatrician on trial accused of sexually abusing more than 70 children

A 46-year-old pediatrician in eastern Germany has gone on trial in Potsdam, accused of more than 130 criminal offences involving the sexual abuse of over 70 children between 2013 and 2025. The defendant largely admitted the allegations and expressed profound guilt.

A pediatrician in eastern Germany went on trial Monday accused of sexually abusing more than 70 children over more than a decade. The 46-year-old doctor largely admitted the crimes in court.

The physician faces more than 130 criminal offences linked to the abuse of children. The alleged acts occurred while he worked at clinics in the eastern German towns of Nauen and Rathenow between 2013 and 2025. After the charges were read in court on Monday, the defendant spoke briefly. He acknowledged most of the alleged acts, reaffirmed his previous confessions, and expressed a profound sense of guilt.

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Doctor Accused Of Photographing Undressed Children

In most of the documented cases, he would enter the rooms of his victims and instruct them to undress. The majority of the victims were male. He then took photographs and, at times, videos of them. In many instances, he allegedly carried out sexual assaults under the guise of performing medical procedures.

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This pattern of abuse reportedly continued for years across the two clinics where he was employed. In at least four cases, the defendant allegedly took advantage of medical visits to daycare centres to commit sexual abuse against young children. He again captured images of the acts in those instances, according to the charges. He is also alleged to have met repeatedly with a former patient at a residence at one of the clinics.

The former patient was 15 to 16 years old at the time. The doctor allegedly filmed sexual acts with that person. The doctor was arrested about a year ago after the mother of a child reported suspected abuse to authorities. That initial report triggered the investigation that led to the charges.

Evidence Expanded Scope Of Investigation

Searches of the doctor's electronic devices turned up visual evidence of further crimes, according to prosecutors. That material expanded the scope of the case beyond the initial complaint. He has remained in pretrial detention since his arrest. The trial is being held in the eastern German city of Potsdam, just outside Berlin, and is expected to last until December.

The case has drawn attention in Germany because of the large number of alleged victims and the long period over which the abuse is said to have occurred. The defendant, a pediatrician entrusted with the care of children, is accused of using his medical role to gain access to victims. The trial will examine evidence from the clinics in Nauen and Rathenow, as well as material seized from the doctor's devices.

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Prosecutors say the visual evidence found on those devices revealed additional crimes beyond those initially reported. The defendant's brief statement in court on Monday marked his first public acknowledgment of most of the alleged acts. He reaffirmed earlier confessions made during the investigation and expressed deep remorse. The proceedings are expected to continue for several months, with the court scheduled to hear evidence until December.

Resources Available For Sexual Assault Survivors

The verdict will depend on the full examination of the charges and the evidence presented. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling.

The Ending Violence Association of Canada website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines are available at +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7). The Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line is +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is +1 833 900 1010 (24/7).

Trans Lifeline is +1 877 330 6366. The Suicide Crisis Helpline can be reached by call or text at 988 (24/7). The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members is available at +1 844 750 1648. You can read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.