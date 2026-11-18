Ontario tribunal finds Dr. Atul Luthra guilty of sexual touching and harassment against a nurse at Hamilton's St. Peter's Hospital, ruling his conduct unprofessional.

A Hamilton -based physician has been found guilty of sexually touching a nurse without consent while working at St. Peter's Hospital. The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal issued a stern decision on November 6, determining that Dr. Atul Luthra's actions constituted disgraceful, dishonourable, and unprofessional conduct. The tribunal ruled that the allegations against the doctor were proven on a balance of probabilities following a detailed review of the evidence presented.

Tribunal Finds Medical Director Guilty

The disciplinary body established that Dr. Atul Luthra, who served as the medical director for the Behavioural Health Unit since 2000, engaged in severe boundary violations against a registered practical nurse. The tribunal acknowledged that Luthra held significant authority, having also served as interim Chief of Staff for ten months starting in November 2021. His decades-long tenure at the facility, located at 88 Maplewood Ave., underscored the power dynamic that the tribunal found contributed to the nurse's reluctance to report the abuse immediately.

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Specific Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The tribunal cited extensive testimony detailing specific incidents of misconduct that occurred primarily between mid-2021 and early 2022. The nurse, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified that Luthra touched her in a sexual manner by putting his hand down her pants and under her shirt. Additionally, he made sexually suggestive comments to her and displayed pornography on his phone while at the workplace. These actions created a hostile work environment that the tribunal determined was both persistent and egregious.

Nurse's Credibility Despite Inconsistencies

The complainant brought the allegations forward in September 2022 after her manager questioned her avoidance of weekend shifts. She had delayed reporting the incidents due to feelings of shame, embarrassment, and terror regarding potential repercussions. The tribunal noted that she did not believe the hospital would side with her given Luthra's prominent position. Although the tribunal identified flaws in her testimony, they ultimately found her to be credible and reliable, preferring her narrative over Luthra's when conflicts arose.

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Power Dynamics in the Behavioural Health Unit

The decision highlights a troubling shift in the professional relationship between Luthra and the nurse, who had worked together since 2012. The nurse alleged that Luthra initiated unwanted advances with offers of back massages, claiming he knew she had suffered injuries from playing soccer. She testified that she felt unable to refuse him because he effectively ran the unit and held power over her career. The tribunal questioned Luthra's credibility, noting his attempts to minimize his interactions and provide explanations that belied common sense.

Incidents Occurring in Patient Care Areas

The misconduct escalated to occur in sensitive clinical settings, including a patient's room and the nursing station. The tribunal found it implausible that Luthra would seek help blocking pornography from his Twitter feed from a junior nurse when other resources were available. Luthra admitted to begging for forgiveness for causing the nurse stress and making her feel unsafe. The most serious allegation involved an incident on March 5, 2022, where Luthra is accused of touching the nurse's breast at the nursing station.