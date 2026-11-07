Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw to take public questions live on CP24 Breakfast Nov. 13

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will appear live on CP24 Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 13 for the second Ask the Chief segment, answering community questions. Residents can submit video or email questions by Nov. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will join CP24 Breakfast live in studio on Friday, Nov. 13 for the second edition of the monthly segment Ask the Chief.

Viewers across Toronto and the GTA will have a direct line to the city's top police official, with questions sourced from the community. The segment gives residents a chance to raise the issues that matter most to them. Whether your concern is public safety, auto theft, neighbourhood traffic, transit safety, crime trends, community policing, or quality-of-life issues in your area, CP24 wants to hear from you. There are two ways to submit a question.

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How to Submit Your Question for Ask the Chief

How to Submit Your Question For a video submission, record a short clip of yourself asking your question. Keep videos to 30 seconds or less, state your first name and community, and ask one clear question. Record in a quiet location whenever possible and hold your phone horizontally if you can, then email the video to NOW@CP24. COM.

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For an email submission, send your question to NOW@CP24. COM. Please include your first and last name, your community or neighbourhood, and your question. The October edition of Ask the Chief is available to watch online for anyone who wants to see how the segment works.

Our team will review all submissions and select a representative mix of questions that reflect the issues Torontonians care about most. Topics may include public safety, neighbourhood crime concerns, traffic and road safety, transit safety, auto theft, community policing, and youth violence prevention. Other possible subjects include emergency response and policing priorities, special events and downtown safety, and Behind the Badge questions about the Chief's role and leadership.

Submission Deadline and Details for Chief Demkiw Segment

Submission Deadline and Details Questions should be respectful, relevant to the community, and of broad interest to viewers across Toronto and the GTA. The submission deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Selected questions may be featured live on-air during CP24 Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 13. This is your opportunity to ask Chief Demkiw directly about safety in Toronto, so send your question today.

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The segment was published on November 07, 2026, giving residents several days to prepare and submit their questions ahead of the deadline.