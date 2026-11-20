Health experts say there is no evidence to support annual pelvic ultrasounds for women without symptoms, after a gynecologist claimed on a podcast that the test prevents deaths from ovarian cancer.

Doctors are cautioning women against getting annual pelvic ultrasound s after a gynecologist recently claimed on a popular podcast that her patients dont die because of the test.

On The Mel Robbins Podcast, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi advocated for the test in an episode on cancer prevention from Nov. 12. If theres one other thing I would change in this country and make it mandatory, I would have every single woman on the planet get an annual pelvic ultrasound ... thats why my patients dont die, the gynecologist, who is based in Beverly Hills, said.

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Gynecologist Claims Unique Cancer Detection Success

On her website, she says that she is the official gynecologist for many royal families and celebrities and certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Aliabadi shared a story of how the pelvic ultrasound may have been effective. I had an oncologist who used to work with me. He called me one day… hes like, youre the only person I know who sends me ovarian cancer stage one and two.

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Why? Because I do pelvic ultrasounds on every single patient, she said. Aliabadi said she can be very aggressive with how she cares for patients, particularly those who have a family history of ovarian cancer. This is not the standard of care.

This is Aliabadi standard of care, she said. The podcast comments stoked strong reactions from health professionals including Dr. Mathew Leonardi. The gynecological surgeon and ultrasound specialist at Hamilton Health Sciences, called the claim misinformation. There is no evidence to support women or individuals with gynecologic organs having an annual pelvic ultrasound if they have no symptoms… if they have no medical problem to warrant it, Leonardi, an associate professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

Experts Warn Against Unnecessary Medical Scanning

, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. When we do scans for no particular reason, sometimes we find things that are actually not relevant, Leonardi added, noting that benign discoveries can needlessly cause anxiety. That person is fine but now is that person going to go for more imaging tests, more follow-up tests, be referred to a gynecologist, have a surgery, have to take time off work… he said.

The recommendation is we dont just scan because we can. We scan when theres a reason. Those experiencing symptoms or problems such as heavy menstrual bleeding, night sweats, bloating or pelvic pain may require a pelvic ultrasound, according to Leonardi. Those symptoms can represent an anatomical problem where something could be growing or pressing, he said, citing endometriosis and benign or cancerous ovarian lesions as examples of what he looks for during those gynecological tests.

And when we want to look for those anatomical problems, looking with an ultrasound is the most effective way. Its very safe. Its very accessible. Leonardi advises patients to keep track of their symptoms, such as through a journal and an app.

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Doctors Advise Tracking Symptoms for Better Diagnosis

The key is to pay attention to your body, as always, as we should do for all of our organ systems, not just ovaries, he said. Once they have enough information, he encourages them to seek help.

Then when you get that appointment with your primary care provider or your gynecologist, you have a story to tell them, which can then allow them to do a better job as a detective, he said. Dr. Nicholas Leyland, president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, said annual pelvic ultrasounds arent recommended by Canadian health experts because they would not be effective in detecting ovarian cancer early.

High Risk Groups May Require Regular Screening

However, those with family history or a genetic mutation that could lead to a higher risk for health issues may require the test, he added. Its very clear that if we scanned everyone, there would be more unnecessary testing done than it would pick up early ovarian cancers, Leyland, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at McMaster University, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.

So, hopefully, over the next number of years, well be able to determine how best to screen for these types of problems. But at the present time, it would not be a good use of the limited health-care resources for this purpose.