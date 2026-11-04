Democrats win Congress, face veto limits on reversing Trump tariffs and Iran war

Democrats have captured both chambers of Congress but need two-thirds majorities to override presidential vetoes, limiting efforts to roll back Trump tariffs and end the Iran war.

Democrats have won control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, giving the party new powers to conduct oversight and investigations into President Donald Trump's Republican administration.

However, significant legislative limits could hinder Democratic efforts to reverse Trump's tariffs and end the Iran war. The new representatives and senators do not take office until Jan. 3, potentially giving Trump a free hand to continue escalating the Iran conflict for another two months.

Also read Investors poised for gridlock with Trump as Democrats sweep Congress

Democratic Legislative Limits And Veto Powers

Once Democrats take control in January, they could introduce legislation aimed at reining in Trump's tariffs and halting new funding for the Iran war, but overcoming Trump's veto power would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Securing a two-thirds supermajority would require significant bipartisan support from Republicans. While Democrats have secured majorities in both chambers, those majorities fall far short of the 290 House votes and 67 Senate votes needed to override a presidential veto.

Advertisement

Democrats would also need at least 60 votes in the Senate to overcome Republican filibusters. CTV News political analyst Eric Ham noted that with voters frustrated by rising prices, several Republicans previously crossed party lines to support resolutions aimed at overturning tariffs on Canada.

Ham told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that Democrats said once they take back control of Congress, the first thing they will do is rescind all of the president's tariffs and try to revoke many of his trade authorities. He added that Republican lawmakers could also work with Democrats to get things done. One of the Democrats' most important new powers will be their ability to block or stall Trump's nominees for top government posts.

Senate Confirmation Powers And Strategic Leverage

A Senate majority is needed to confirm executive posts such as cabinet officials, ambassadors, heads of government agencies and federal judges, including Supreme Court justices. Democratic senators could leverage this power to gain concessions from the Trump administration, as Republicans did during former president Barack Obama's second term when they blocked his Supreme Court nominee.

With control of Congress, Democrats will also control congressional committees with power to launch investigations, demand documents, subpoena witnesses and hold public hearings without White House approval. Potential targets include the Trump family's business dealings, the Iran war, funding of Trump's White House ballroom project and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Such investigations could expose wrongdoing, but if Democrats uncover potential criminal activity, it would still be up to the Trump-controlled Department of Justice to press charges.

Advertisement

Trump administration officials could also refuse to comply, setting the stage for lengthy legal battles. In related coverage, presidential predictor Allan Lichtman said Republicans have no principles and Democrats have no spine. Trump said he is a little bit surprised and that results would be different if his name was on the ballot. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Ottawa's focus has not changed and that U.S. midterm results will not change plans to diversify trade.

Midterm Election Analysis And Global News Briefs

Ham described the midterm message as a check on President Donald Trump's power, while analysis noted Canada in many ways was on the ballot and examined how midterm results may impact trade talks. Other news included a cyberattack hitting a French blood bank site with no blood products compromised, British hairstylist John Frieda dying aged 75, and a jury beginning deliberations at Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial.

The IIHF maintained opposition to Russia's reinstatement but was silent on Canada's position. Canada's Fernandez dropped out of the Hong Kong Open with a shoulder injury. A stolen watch worth US$290,000 was returned to a Japan store with a sorry note. Collins' word of the year is mogging.

Mosquito season is longer this year in some parts of Canada. Receding floodwaters left a sea of mud and shattered homes in the U.S. Southwest. European supermarkets rushed to patch vulnerabilities after a region-wide fridge hack.