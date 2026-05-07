DNA Analysis Unlocks Identities of Lost Franklin Expedition Sailors

Researchers and a genealogist have used advanced DNA testing to identify four members of the ill-fated 1845 search for the Northwest Passage, solving long-standing historical mysteries.

In a groundbreaking intersection of forensic science and historical research, a team of scholars and a dedicated amateur genealogist have successfully identified the remains of four crew members from the infamous Franklin Expedition .

This doomed voyage, which departed England in May 1845, was an ambitious attempt to discover the Northwest Passage, a maritime route through the Canadian Arctic that would link the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. However, the mission ended in total catastrophe, with all 129 officers and crew members perishing in the frozen wasteland of the north.

The recent identification of these sailors represents a pivotal moment in the long-running effort to piece together the final, desperate days of the men aboard the HMS Terror and the HMS Erebus. By extracting genetic material from the bones and teeth of nearly two dozen individuals discovered across various sites in Nunavut, researchers managed to secure four positive matches by comparing the ancient samples with DNA provided by living descendants.

Dr. Douglas Stenton, an adjunct professor of anthropology at the University of Waterloo and a former heritage director for the Government of Nunavut, alongside Dr. Robert Park, has led the archaeological charge. Their work involved the painstaking creation of an archaeological DNA database, allowing them to cross-reference biological evidence with ancestral records. The process was complex because genetic relationships were typically established using mitochondrial DNA, which follows the maternal line, or Y-chromosome DNA, which passes from father to son.

This requirement meant that the researchers had to locate descendants who belonged to an unbroken chain of all-male or all-female lineage. To find these potential candidates, the team often looked back to 1854, the year the expedition members were officially declared dead, and identified the family members who were listed as the recipients of money owed to the fallen sailors.

This meticulous approach provided the foundation for a breakthrough initiated by Kaitlyn Gorsalitz, a software developer from Saskatoon who turned her attention to amateur genealogy in 2024. Among the most poignant discoveries was the identification of David Young, a ship's boy on the HMS Erebus. Gorsalitz specifically targeted the relatives of the four boys known to be part of the expedition, eventually securing a Y-chromosome match that confirmed the identity of a recovered jawbone.

Perhaps more intriguing was the resolution of a century-old mystery surrounding Harry Peglar, a petty officer on the HMS Terror. In 1859, remains were found with Peglar's personal papers, but the body was dressed as a ship's steward, a role that did not match Peglar's known rank. This discrepancy had led historians to debate for decades whether the body was actually Peglar's or if another sailor had died while carrying his papers to ensure they reached his family.

The new DNA evidence has unequivocally confirmed that the remains belong to Peglar. Dr. Stenton suggested that Peglar may have been demoted as a disciplinary measure, a common occurrence in the rigid hierarchy of the Royal Navy during the Victorian era.

Furthermore, Gorsalitz's search for other stewards led to the identification of John Bridgens from the HMS Erebus. The overarching goal of this research is not merely to name the dead, but to reconstruct the timeline of the tragedy. The expedition had initially wintered at Beechy Island, where three men died, before the ships became permanently locked in the ice of Victoria Strait by September 1846.

After nearly two years of entrapment, the 105 survivors abandoned their vessels in April 1848, attempting a grueling trek southward over the ice and land of King William Island and the Adelaide Peninsula. By pinpointing exactly where specific individuals died, researchers hope to gain a clearer understanding of the logistics and the failures of their final march.

These findings, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports and The Polar Record, offer a sense of closure to the descendants of these sailors and provide invaluable data on the limits of human endurance in one of the most hostile environments on Earth





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