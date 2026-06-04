Divisive Debate: Dozens of Celtic Fan Groups Oppose Robbie Keane's Potential Appointment Over Israel ties

A coalition of over sixty Celtic supporters clubs has issued a statement opposing the possible appointment of Robbie Keane as manager, citing his decision to stay with Maccabi Tel Aviv during the Gaza conflict. The groups, including the Green Brigade, argue the move would contradict the club's founding solidarity with the oppressed. Keane, who left Maccabi after winning a double, explains his choice was driven by duty to his staff.

A significant controversy has emerged among Celtic Football Club supporters regarding the potential appointment of Robbie Keane as the next manager. Several fan groups, including prominent ultras and long-standing supporters' clubs, have co-signed a statement opposing Keane's candidacy.

The opposition stems primarily from Keane's decision to remain as manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel following the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza in October 2023. A group identifying itself as Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine released a statement arguing that his appointment would be deeply divisive.

This stance has now been endorsed by at least 67 separate Celtic supporters' organisations, as listed by the North Curve Celtic account on the social media platform X. The roster of opposing groups includes the well-known Green Brigade ultras, various podcast collectives, and established clubs such as the Glasgow University Celtic Supporters Club and Craigneuk Tommy Gemmell CSC. The statement from the fan coalition draws a direct line between the historical identity of Celtic Football Club and the contemporary plight of Palestinians.

It frames the club's founding ethos as one rooted in solidarity with victims of injustice, famine, and displacement, referencing the Irish diaspora's experience.

"Celtic was founded by a community shaped by the legacy of genocide, displacement and famine," the statement declares. "Our club's roots lie in solidarity with those who suffered injustice and oppression. We cannot forget where we came from, nor turn our backs on those facing genocide today.

" This narrative positions Keane's tenure at Maccabi Tel Aviv during the Gaza war as fundamentally incompatible with what these fans see as the club's core humanitarian principles. They argue that his choice to stay on in Israel after the hostilities began represents an alignment they find morally untenable. Robbie Keane's management career provides the context for this debate. The Republic of Ireland's all-time leading scorer took charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in June 2023.

When the Israel-Hamas war commenced after the attacks of October 7, 2023, Keane chose to remain with the club. He and his staff ultimately left in the summer of 2024, having secured a league and cup double. He subsequently joined Hungarian club Ferencvaros in January 2025. Keane previously had a playing stint on loan at Celtic in 2010, which is often cited in his favour by proponents of his appointment.

In explaining his decision to stay in Israel, Keane stated on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast that he felt a profound responsibility toward his employees and players, which factored into his choice to continue his work. Meanwhile, on the pitch, Celtic completed a fifth consecutive Scottish league title under interim manager Brendan Rodgers, who also led the team to a Scottish Cup victory, concluding the season on a high sporting note regardless of the managerial speculation





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