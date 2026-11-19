The Canadian dollar has dropped below 70 cents US, trading around 69.88 cents, due to a widening interest rate differential between Canada and the U.S. as the Bank of Canada's benchmark rate stands at 2.50 per cent while the Federal Reserve's target range is 3.75 to 4 per cent.

The Canadian dollar has fallen below 70 cents US, trading around 69.88 cents as of Thursday, according to financial experts. The decline is being driven by a diverging interest rate path between Canada and the United States.

Interest Rate Gap Pressures Canadian Dollar

Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, says the main factor driving the loonie lower lately has been a widening interest rate differential. The spread between short-term interest rates in Canada and the U.S. has risen, putting pressure on the Canadian currency. Osborne notes that while interest rates have also increased in Canada, they haven't climbed as much relative to the U.S. The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate stands at 2.50 per cent.

Also read Canadian dollar hits 19-month low after hawkish Fed governor comments

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's target range is 3.75 per cent to four per cent. Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO, said in a note Wednesday that the Canadian dollar was at its lowest ebb against the big dollar since March 2025. That was when the trade dispute with the U.S. began. The loonie has been falling in recent weeks, now trading below the 70-cent mark.

Advertisement

The interest rate gap between the two countries is the primary driver of the currency's recent weakness. The Bank of Canada's benchmark rate of 2.50 per cent compares with the Federal Reserve's target range of 3.75 to 4 per cent. This difference makes U.S. dollar-denominated assets more attractive to investors, reducing demand for the Canadian dollar. Osborne says the widening interest rate differential has been the main factor pushing the loonie lower.

Trade Dispute Adds to Currency Weakness

While Canadian rates have risen, they have not kept pace with U.S. rates, widening the spread. Guatieri's note on Wednesday highlighted that the Canadian dollar was at its lowest ebb against the big dollar since March 2025. That month marked the beginning of the trade dispute with the U.S. The Canadian dollar is now trading around 69.88 cents US. The currency has been under pressure from the diverging interest rate paths between the two countries.

Experts say the widening spread between short-term interest rates in Canada and the U.S. has been a key driver. The Bank of Canada's benchmark rate is 2.50 per cent, while the Federal Reserve's target range is 3.75 to 4 per cent. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026. Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press.

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.