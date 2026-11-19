The Canadian dollar has dropped below 70 cents US, trading around 69.88 cents, as a growing interest rate differential between Canada and the United States weighs on the currency. The Bank of Canada's benchmark rate is 2.50 per cent while the Federal Reserve's target range is 3.75 to 4 per cent.

The Canadian dollar has fallen below 70 cents US, trading around 69.88 cents US as of Thursday, as financial experts point to a diverging interest rate path between Canada and the United States.

Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, said the main factor driving the loonie lower lately has been a widening interest rate differential. The spread between short-term interest rates in Canada and the U.S. has risen, putting pressure on the Canadian currency. Osborne said that while interest rates have also increased in Canada, they have not climbed as much relative to the United States. The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate stands at 2.50 per cent.

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Interest Rate Differential Drives Currency Lower

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's target range is 3.75 per cent to four per cent. Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO, said in a note Wednesday that the Canadian dollar was at its lowest ebb against the big dollar since March 2025. That was when the trade dispute with the U.S. began. The loonie has been falling in recent weeks, extending a decline that has drawn attention from economists and currency strategists.

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The widening rate gap means investors can earn higher returns on U.S. dollar assets, reducing demand for Canadian dollar holdings. Osborne's assessment highlights how monetary policy differences between the two central banks are shaping currency markets. While both countries have seen interest rates rise, the pace and magnitude have differed, leaving Canada's benchmark rate well below the U.S. target range.

The Canadian dollar's slide below 70 cents US marks a symbolic threshold that could affect import prices, travel costs and consumer sentiment. A weaker loonie can make Canadian exports more competitive, but it also raises the cost of goods imported from the United States. For Canadians traveling south of the border, the exchange rate means their dollars buy less than they did previously.

Weak Loonie Impacts Trade And Consumers

Businesses that rely on U.S. suppliers may face higher input costs, which could eventually feed into consumer prices. Economists will continue to watch the rate differential closely, as further divergence could add more pressure on the currency. The Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve each set policy based on domestic economic conditions, including inflation and employment.

The Canadian dollar has now reached its lowest level against its U.S. counterpart since early 2025, when trade tensions between the two countries escalated. Guatieri's note underscores how the currency's recent weakness fits into a longer trend tied to the trade dispute. Market participants are monitoring whether the rate gap will narrow or widen in the months ahead. Any shift in monetary policy from either central bank could alter the trajectory of the loonie.

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For now, the Canadian dollar remains under pressure, trading just below the 70-cent mark against the U.S. dollar.