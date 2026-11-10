District REIT Faces Receivership Over $78.8 Million CMLS Financial Mortgage Debt

CMLS Financial secured a receivership over eight District REIT properties after missed mortgage payments, leaving more than 850 retail investors exposed to potential losses.

The Ontario Superior Court granted a receivership on October 28 over eight properties owned through District REIT, after the lender CMLS Financial said it was owed more than $78.8 million. CMLS Financial, a mortgage lender, had provided a first-ranking mortgage on each of the eight properties. The trust, which describes itself as a Canadian trust with a foundation in Southwestern Ontario, also has more than 850 unique retail investors.

The dispute centres on mortgage loans that CMLS Financial made between February 2022 and December 2024. Each loan carried a principal amount between $5,000,000 and $18,000,000. The lender said District REIT stopped making required monthly payments on all of the properties beginning around April 2026.

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How the Mortgage Defaults Unfolded

CMLS Financial said the defaults went beyond missed monthly payments. In some cases, the lender said the owners also failed to provide an energy efficiency attestation and did not pay property taxes. CMLS Financial stated that it issued a formal demand for payment on June 2.

After that demand, the owners proposed a stabilization plan that included selling some of the properties while keeping others. The owners also told CMLS Financial that the properties faced a $4.4 million operating shortfall and were not expected to be cash flow positive until February 2027. CMLS Financial rejected the plan, and subsequent proposals from the debtors' counsel were also unacceptable to the lender.

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The portfolio includes properties in several markets. The company's website lists 29 properties, mostly multi-family buildings such as apartment buildings and townhouse communities, along with industrial properties. Among the properties named in the court record are 3967 Savoy Street in London, Ontario, with 47 units, 40 Beaty Avenue in Toronto, Ontario, with 27 units, and 33 and 45 Jack Street in Saint John, New Brunswick, with 48 units.

District REIT and Richard Hall Push Back

District REIT filed a response opposing the receivership application, although the court ultimately ruled in favour of CMLS Financial. In an affidavit dated October 13, Co-Founder Richard Hall argued that the lender's position did not reflect the trust's underlying value. Hall said the eight properties are beneficially owned by District REIT Limited Partnership, which is 99.9% owned by retail investors.

Hall said the trust currently has approximately 850 unique investors and a portfolio of 28 properties with a total appraised value of $218.36 million as of December 31, 2025. He said the investors contributed approximately $86 million in invested capital. Hall estimated the equity attributable to those investors at approximately $50 million on one basis, and between approximately $25 million and $30 million based on sale prices currently being achieved in the market.

Hall attributed the trust's liquidity constraints to market conditions, interest rates, and tariffs, among other factors. He said District REIT was in the process of selling various properties and expected sale prices that would more than cover CMLS Financial's projected shortfalls. Hall also said the investors in the trust were local retail investors who backed the mission of the Valour Group to create housing in Ontario's secondary markets.

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Risks for Investors and the Next Steps

Hall argued that the receivership would increase the losses rather than reduce them. He said the only real exposure CMLS Financial faces is the projected shortfall on the three Toronto properties, and that a receivership adds receivership costs and a forced-sale discount to those same properties. He said those additional costs would fall first on District REIT's investors.

Hall also estimated that a 20% discount on receivership sales, together with the costs of the receivership, would eliminate the investors' equity entirely. He added that placing the eight properties under receivership would put the viability of District REIT as a whole at serious risk. The court's October 28 decision means that the eight properties will now be managed under the receivership process, while CMLS Financial's claim of more than $78.8 million continues to accrue interest.