Disney's Beauty and the Beast Revival Delivers Fresh Performance at Calgary Jubilee

A revitalized staging of Disney's Beauty and the Beast captivates Calgary audiences with modern design and strong performances at the Jubilee Auditorium through Sunday.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast returned to the stage at the Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary on Tuesday night, delivering a production that felt distinctly fresh rather than a simple rerun of a theatrical classic. The revival, directed and choreographed by Matt West, successfully reimagined the iconic musical for contemporary audiences while preserving its beloved core elements.

Modern Staging Reinvigorates Classic Musical

The production team created a visually striking environment that transformed the traditional narrative into a relatable modern fable. Stanley A. Meyer designed a set that conjured a Disneyfied rural French village from a faraway past, providing a charming backdrop for the story. Darrel Maloney's clever production video design further enhanced the atmosphere, turning the stage into a scary forest straight out of a children's tale where wolves hunt humans.

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This visual approach supports a unique interpretation of the central characters. Stephen Mark Lukas portrays Gascon as a handsome but overly entitled figure with a Buzz Lightyear chin who pursues Belle. Kyra Belle Johnson plays Belle, the beautiful but bookish daughter of local inventor Maurice, portrayed by Aaron Kaburick. Their dynamic anchors the romantic subplot within this newly styled setting.

Fergie L. Philippe Leads Emotional Cast Performances

Fergie L. Philippe delivers a powerful performance as the Beast, depicting a burly, self-absorbed bachelor prince cursed by a spell. This version of the character is described as an automatic swipe left unless he finds someone willing to swipe right and reverse the curse. Philippe's portrayal adds depth to the isolated prince, making his journey toward love feel earned and emotionally resonant for the audience.

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The supporting cast brings the enchanted castle staff to life with charm and precision. Danny Gardner plays Lumiere, a candlestick; Javier Ignacio portrays Cogsworth, a clock; and Levi Blaise Coleman acts as Chip, a portable rolling end table. These characters conspire behind the Beast's back to find him a soulmate, hoping their efforts will transform them all back into humans. Harry Francis also appears in the cast as Lelou, contributing to the ensemble's cohesive energy.

Relatable Themes Connect With Modern Audiences

The revival strikes a chord with viewers by reflecting contemporary social habits and isolation. The article suggests that the pandemic may have changed how people experience old favorite stories, making the tale of an isolated prince who talks only to household objects feel surprisingly relevant in 2026. Observers note seeing people sitting in vehicles in parking lots, faces glowing from digital devices, mirroring the Beast's loneliness.

This perspective shifts the narrative from a simple fairy tale to a prediction of modern disconnection. The production leverages this theme to engage younger fans who were not around when the musical debuted on Broadway in 1994. It serves as a perfect way to encourage children to disconnect from screens during Remembrance Day days off, offering an immersive theatrical universe for two-and-a-half hours.

Vocal Excellence Drives Iconic Songbook Revival

The singing remains a cornerstone of the show's success, with powerful and personal vocals from the lead actors. The score features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, including the Oscar-winning title song and the popular number Be Our Guest. The entire cast contributes to a seamless integration of music and movement under Matt West's direction.

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The combination of excellent performances and thoughtful staging creates an entertaining and emotional experience. The production proves that the 1994 musical can still thrive when presented with fresh creative vision. Disney's Beauty and the Beast continues its run at the Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary through Sunday, inviting families to witness this vibrant revival firsthand.