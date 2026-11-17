Disney reported quarterly revenue and earnings above Wall Street expectations, raised its dividend by 33 per cent and said it will increase cash content spending to $26 billion next year.

Disney reported quarterly revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by higher theme park attendance and record NFL viewership. The company also said it would increase content spending by 9 per cent in the next fiscal year.

Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 3. Analysts had forecast $1.67 on average, according to LSEG. Shares of the company were up about 2 per cent in premarket trading. The owner of the Disney+ streaming service and ESPN cable network said it would boost cash content spending to $26 billion next year.

Also read Disney expected to post another strong earnings report, led by experiences and streaming

That includes investing more in international programming and sports rights. The company plans to cut operating expenses by about $3 billion by fiscal 2029, executives said in a letter to shareholders. Disney said its board agreed to raise the annual shareholder dividend by 33 per cent to $2 per share, paid in $1 installments in January and July.

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New CEO Focuses on Streaming and Parks

New CEO Josh D'Amaro, who took the helm of Disney in March, is steering the company through a consumer shift to streaming and competition from social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. D'Amaro has said he wants to strengthen Disney's streaming business and continue to invest in theme parks and cruise lines. Revenue rose 16 per cent to $25.9 billion in the latest quarter.

At the entertainment division, which includes streaming, ABC and other networks, revenue rose 17 per cent to $11.9 billion, helped by higher subscription revenue. Operating income at the segment rose 92 per cent to $1.3 billion. The experiences division, home to theme parks and cruise ships, reported record revenue and profit. The unit's revenue rose 15 per cent to $10.1 billion and operating income increased 20 per cent to nearly $2.3 billion.

Sports Division Sees Revenue Growth

At sports, revenue rose 16 per cent to $4.6 billion as ESPN viewership for the start of the NFL and college football seasons reached record highs. The segment's operating income increased by 53 per cent to nearly $1.4 billion. Looking ahead, Disney reiterated that it expected double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2027. It said total segment operating income would grow about 8 per cent for the year.

The company plans capital expenditures of about $9 billion, similar to the current fiscal year.