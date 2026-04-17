Disgraced Toronto Lawyer Found Guilty of Professional Misconduct Amidst Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Allegations

A Toronto lawyer, Maria Mikhailitchenko, who has been missing for nearly two years and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Law Society of Ontario. The ruling details accusations of misappropriating approximately $3.5 million from clients and facilitating tens of millions of dollars in dishonest financial transactions through her trust accounts as part of a scheme to enrich a corporate client. Mikhailitchenko's whereabouts remain unknown, and her arrest warrant is active.

The Law Society of Ontario has delivered a significant disciplinary ruling, finding Toronto lawyer Maria Mikhailitchenko guilty of professional misconduct . This judgment comes nearly two years after Mikhailitchenko’s mysterious disappearance, which triggered a Canada-wide warrant and a cascade of investigations into her alleged financial improprieties.

The ruling offers an unprecedented glimpse into the complex and concerning activities that preceded her vanishing act, revealing accusations of misappropriating close to $3.5 million from a multitude of clients. The disciplinary tribunal’s findings paint a stark picture of a lawyer who allegedly used her professional trust accounts as conduits for a vast network of dishonest and fraudulent financial transactions, collectively amounting to tens of millions of dollars. These activities are described as part of a deliberate scheme designed to divert or misuse funds, ultimately for the financial benefit of at least one corporate client. While Mikhailitchenko initially engaged with the Law Society’s inquiry, communication abruptly ceased in March 2024. Toronto police have confirmed that her arrest warrant remains active, underscoring the ongoing legal pursuit. The tribunal's decision explicitly states that the Law Society has no knowledge of the respondent's current location, highlighting the fugitive status of the accused. Mikhailitchenko, who operated her own practice in north Toronto, specializing in civil litigation, family law, and real estate, began attracting a growing number of complaints regarding her professional conduct by the latter part of 2023. The tribunal's detailed findings reveal a systematic pattern of abuse concerning her trust accounts. It is alleged that she deposited substantial sums in cheques on behalf of an unnamed corporate client, subsequently disbursing these funds, including portions for her own benefit, before the deposited cheques had even cleared. This practice created significant financial instability and risk. The ruling underscores that Mikhailitchenko knowingly permitted her trust accounts to be utilized for large financial dealings that bore no relation to legitimate legal services. The tribunal found she disbursed funds from trust accounts prematurely, without ensuring the corresponding deposits were fully cleared, failed to maintain adequate balances within these accounts, and crucially, resorted to using funds belonging to other clients to cover deficits in trust fund balances. This practice is a grave breach of fiduciary duty and ethical obligations. The ruling meticulously outlines four distinct instances where Mikhailitchenko allegedly employed funds from other clients to attempt to rectify shortages in her trust accounts. In one specific case, a principal of a numbered company entrusted Mikhailitchenko with registering a second mortgage valued at $526,000. Despite receiving the proceeds of this mortgage in trust, the funds were allegedly not advanced to the client as intended. In another distressing example, two individuals retained her services for the sale of an estate property. Following the sale, Mikhailitchenko informed the clients that the net proceeds, totaling $771,302, were due to the estate and stated that a cheque was enclosed with her correspondence. However, the ruling confirms that no such cheque was ever provided to the clients, leaving them without the funds they were rightfully owed. In its comprehensive assessment, the tribunal concluded that Mikhailitchenko knowingly misappropriated approximately $3.5 million from her clients. The tribunal’s judgment is unequivocal, stating that she actively participated in these improper transactions and could not have been unaware of their serious implications and severe consequences. Consequently, Mikhailitchenko has been found guilty on five counts of professional misconduct. A hearing to determine the appropriate disciplinary sanctions has yet to be scheduled. For legal professionals, the repercussions for proven professional misconduct can range significantly, from a formal reprimand to the ultimate penalty of license revocation, effectively ending their career in law





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Maria Mikhailitchenko Professional Misconduct Law Society Of Ontario Fraud Misappropriation Of Funds

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