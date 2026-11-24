A new study reveals that 3,400-year-old papyrus fragments from Thebes show the Apophis curse ritual was mass-produced and more common than previously believed.

A new study has found that curse ritual s in ancient Egypt were mass-produced and far more common than previously believed. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen discovered dozens of 3,000-year-old papyrus fragments that show signs of mass production.

The finding suggests the Apophis ritual was widely practiced. The discovery involved 40 charred pieces of papyrus uncovered in a rubbish pile in the ancient city of Thebes. Egyptologist Fredrik Hagen and his team found the fragments during excavations at an ancient temple, in a community trash heap. The charred fragments turned out to be copies of drawings and texts that were burnt during the ritual.

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Ancient Egyptian Curse Rituals Mass Produced

Hagen said the discovery is exceptionally rare. The reason physical remains of this ritual have never been found before is probably also that few people have paid much attention to such rather unglamorous rubbish dumps, he said. The texts and drawings on the papyrus helped perform the Apophis ritual. Apophis was the serpent of chaos who would attack the sun god Ra on his nightly journey through the underworld.

The curse would help Ra fight off Apophis. However, if the curse could help Ra and hinder Apophis, it could also help and hinder others, according to the study. The paper says the Apophis ritual was performed to treat illness, ward off bad weather and secure personal success. It was also meant to impose the opposite effect on an enemy.

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People would perform the ritual by drawing the snake and writing its name in red ink, then piercing or burning the papyrus while speaking magic spells. The revelation that these pieces of papyrus were mass-produced suggests many people were performing the ritual. The discovery also shows the practice was older than previously thought. The postage-stamp-sized fragments found by Hagen and his team are about 3,400 years old.

Apophis Ritual Purpose And Practices

That is about 1,000 years older than previously known. The fragments show evidence of burning and stabbing with a knife or other sharp object. Hagen said one reason the discovery is so rare is that if the ritual was done correctly, there should be little trace of physical evidence. The papyrus drawing was often completely destroyed during the ritual, when it was trampled on, spit on, pierced with a knife and ultimately burned, he said.

For the ritual to be successful, the materials had to be destroyed by fire, so we are extremely fortunate to have found any of them in a condition that still allows them to be recognised and studied, he added. The study is peer-reviewed and was conducted by researchers at the University of Copenhagen. The fragments were found in a rubbish deposit, essentially a community trash heap, during excavations at an ancient temple. The discovery was announced on November 24, 2026.

The findings suggest that the Apophis ritual was not a rare or secret practice but a widespread activity. Many people were likely performing the ritual to protect themselves or harm others. The mass production of the papyrus materials indicates a high demand for the ritual. The charred remains were preserved because they were burnt, which is ironic since the ritual required burning the materials.

The fact that they survived in a rubbish dump allowed researchers to recognize and study them. This provides new insight into ancient Egyptian religious practices and everyday life. The study explains that the ritual was performed to treat illness, ward off bad weather and secure personal success. It was also meant to impose the opposite effect on an enemy.

Rare Physical Evidence Found In Trash

The snake Apophis was a symbol of chaos, and the ritual helped Ra fight off the serpent. The discovery is exceptionally rare, according to Hagen. The reason physical remains of this ritual have never been found before is probably also that few people have paid much attention to such rather unglamorous rubbish dumps, he said.

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The papyrus drawing was often completely destroyed during the ritual, when it was trampled on, spit on, pierced with a knife and ultimately burned, he continued. For the ritual to be successful, the materials had to be destroyed by fire, so we are extremely fortunate to have found any of them in a condition that still allows them to be recognised and studied, he added.

The fragments are about 3,400 years old, which is about 1,000 years older than previously known examples. The discovery shows the practice was more common and older than previously thought. The study was published by researchers at the University of Copenhagen. The finding was made during excavations at an ancient temple in Thebes.

The fragments were found in a rubbish deposit, essentially a community trash heap. The charred pieces of papyrus turned out to be copies of drawings and texts that were burnt during the ritual. The Apophis ritual was performed to help Ra fight off Apophis. The curse would help Ra and hinder Apophis, but it could also help and hinder others.

Widespread Practice Dating Back 3400 Years

The ritual was used to treat illness, ward off bad weather and secure personal success. It was also meant to impose the opposite effect on an enemy. People would draw the snake and write its name in red ink, then pierce or burn the papyrus while speaking magic spells. The mass production of these materials suggests many people were performing the ritual.

The discovery is exceptionally rare because the ritual required destroying the materials by fire. The study provides new evidence that the Apophis ritual was widespread in ancient Egypt. The fragments are the earliest known evidence of the practice, dating back about 3,400 years. The discovery was made by a team led by Egyptologist Fredrik Hagen.

The finding was announced on November 24, 2026. The study is peer-reviewed. The fragments are from the ancient city of Thebes. The discovery shows that curse rituals were mass-produced and more common than previously believed.