Archaeologists have rediscovered a 2,600-year-old mudbrick structure at the ancient city of Buto in Egypt's Nile Delta using satellite radar and electrical resistivity tomography, revealing a possible religious building and a deliberately placed sand foundation layer.

Archaeologists have rediscovered an ancient Egyptian structure that was hidden for nearly 2,600 years, with the first clues spotted from space. Using satellite radar imagery, researchers detected evidence of buried architectural features across an area larger than a football field in Egypt's Nile Delta, a flat, low-lying region with soft, sediment-rich soil.

To peer deeper beneath the surface, the team used ground instruments to send small electrical currents into the soil and measured how easily they passed through different materials, a technique known as electrical resistivity tomography, or ERT. The work allowed archaeologists to identify the ancient structure, as well as insights about its foundation that could shed new light on ancient Egyptian building practices.

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Buto Was Worship Centre For Cobra Goddess Wadjet

The researchers, who published the findings this year in the journal Acta Geophysica, conducted their investigation at the ancient city of Buto, once an important political and religious hub in northern Egypt with origins dating back to the fourth millennium BCE. The city was a centre of worship for Wadjet, a cobra goddess believed to protect lower Egypt.

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What remains of the ancient city is now a complex archaeological site, with thousands of years of history preserved beneath layers of sediment and building debris. Some of the oldest traces lie below groundwater level, which makes traditional excavations challenging because water can seep into dig sites and limit access to buried structures. By combining satellite data with ground-based surveys, researchers were able to distinguish archaeological evidence from different periods of the city's history without the need for extensive excavation.

In addition to the much older mudbrick structure from ancient Egyptian times, the team detected evidence of settlements believed to date to either the Ptolemaic period, 305 to 30 BCE, or the Roman period, 30 BCE to CE 395. The findings underscore the growing importance of pairing traditional archaeological fieldwork with advanced noninvasive technologies to uncover new details about the ancient world, said Hussein Bassir, an Egyptologist and director of the Antiquities Museum at Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt, who was not involved in the study.

A 3D map shows an area researchers surveyed in the ancient Egyptian city of Buto, alongside layers of excavated soil and some artifacts uncovered at the site, according to Acta Geophysica via CNN Newsource. About 10 to 20 feet, or 3 to 6 metres, beneath the surface, the ancient mudbrick structure measures an estimated 82 by 66 feet, or 25 by 20 metres, and dates to Egypt's 26th dynasty, also known as the Saite period, which spanned the seventh and sixth centuries BCE.

Mystery Building Suspected Religious Purpose At Buto

The building's purpose remains a mystery, but researchers suspect it served a religious function, possibly as a tomb, shrine or residence for priests, according to the study. Survey data guided the team's excavations at the site, which uncovered several objects associated with religious practices, including amulets and an altar. Buto was one of the most important religious and political centres of ancient Lower Egypt, Bassir said in an email.

The identification of a substantial mudbrick structure, potentially associated with religious or administrative activities, adds another important dimension to our understanding of this historically significant site, he said. But what lies underneath the structure was particularly striking to the study authors. The researchers detected a layer of sand about 20 to 23 feet, or 6 to 7 metres, underground that they believe ancient Egyptians deliberately placed to create a level, stable foundation.

The discovery could offer clues to how ancient builders adapted their construction techniques to the soft, flood-prone ground of the Nile Delta, according to the study. The Nile Delta's clay-rich soil poses a challenge for construction because the ground expands when wet and shrinks as it dries, potentially damaging structures over time.

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Sand Layer Provided Stable Foundation Under Mudbrick

Ancient builders may have added the sand to level out the ground, provide a sturdier foundation or spread the building's weight more evenly across the soil beneath it, Bassir said. This discovery reminds us that many chapters of ancient Egyptian history remain hidden beneath the ground, he said. While further archaeological investigations are needed to confirm the sand's intended purpose, the new findings could provide valuable evidence of ancient Egyptians' understanding of foundation engineering, he added.

The study authors' methods could offer a window into other unexplored chapters of Buto's past. They suspect that another structure, in addition to the one recently identified at the site, may lie beneath a thick layer of clay, a possibility they plan to investigate in future research. The potential of these tools also extends far beyond ancient Egypt.

Only a small fraction of Buto has been excavated, which is the reality at many archaeological sites, said Robert Littman, director of excavations at Tell Timai, another ancient settlement in Egypt's Nile Delta. At Tell Timai, for example, archaeologists have excavated only 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the site despite more than a century of intermittent fieldwork, according to Littman, who was not involved in the study. Excavation is a slow and meticulous process, Littman said.

Satellite Imagery And ERT Accelerate Archaeological Research

The use of satellite imagery and ERT combined provides a rapid and inexpensive method of seeing what is under the surface without months or years of digging. By combining these technologies, archaeologists can identify underground structures and determine which areas are most promising to dig, saving both time and money, he added.

Advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence, satellite imagery and underground mapping tools may help archaeologists piece together entire ancient landscapes, identify previously unknown settlements and better understand how past civilizations interacted with their surroundings, Bassir said. Nevertheless, technology will never replace the archaeologist, he said. Ultimately, the future of archaeology lies in bringing together technological innovation and scientific investigation.