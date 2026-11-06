French court approves extradition of disbarred former Manitoba law dean

The Versailles Court of Appeal has granted Canada's request to extradite Jonathan Black-Branch, a former University of Manitoba law dean accused of fraud over $5,000. He was arrested in April in Neuilly-sur-Seine and has been ordered to repay more than $682,000.

The Versailles Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of extraditing a former law dean of the University of Manitoba who was arrested in France on fraud allegations.

The Indictment Division granted Canada's request to extradite Jonathan Black-Branch, according to a document from the court. No date has been given for when he will be transferred back to Canada. Black-Branch was arrested in April in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for fraud over $5,000. He appeared in court last month to oppose his extradition.

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University Investigation Reveals Misused Funds

The ruling clears the way for his return to Canada to face the charge. An internal investigation by the University of Manitoba found that Black-Branch misused and mismanaged more than $600,000 of school funds. The investigation said the money went to personal bills, pricey meals at a members-only club and personal education at Ivy League schools. The Law Society of Manitoba disbarred Black-Branch in 2024 following the investigation.

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The university then asked police in Winnipeg to investigate after the law society's decision. It also sued Black-Branch for breaching the terms of his employment agreement. In May 2025, the Manitoba Court of King's Bench ordered Black-Branch to repay the school more than $682,000 plus interest. The university has said it is pursuing all available collection options to recoup the money.

Black-Branch was hired as the Winnipeg university's law dean in 2016. He suddenly left the post in 2020 and moved to Europe. Court documents relating to the lawsuit said he was believed to be living in Switzerland. The French court's decision marks the latest development in a case that has spanned several years and two continents.

Legal Proceedings Distinguish Civil From Criminal

Canada had sought his extradition to face the fraud charge in Manitoba. The university's internal investigation was central to the case. It detailed spending on personal expenses that were unrelated to his role as dean. The law society's disbarment followed its own review of the findings.

The civil lawsuit against Black-Branch was separate from the criminal case. The King's Bench order in May 2025 required him to repay more than $682,000 plus interest. The university continues to seek collection of that amount. Black-Branch had opposed the extradition during a court hearing last month.

The Versailles Court of Appeal's Indictment Division ultimately sided with Canadian authorities. The ruling was documented in a court decision released this week. The timing of his transfer back to Canada remains unclear. Canadian authorities have not announced when he will be brought back to face the fraud charge.

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Canadian Authorities Seek Extradition To Face Charges

The case will proceed in Manitoba once he is returned. The investigation into Black-Branch's spending covered his time as law dean at the University of Manitoba. The school's internal review found that more than $600,000 was misused. That finding led to both the disbarment and the criminal complaint.

Winnipeg police were asked to investigate after the law society disbarred him. The Canada-wide warrant was issued as a result of that investigation. He was arrested in France in April under that warrant. Black-Branch moved to Europe after leaving the dean's post in 2020.

Court documents in the civil lawsuit said he was believed to be in Switzerland. He was ultimately arrested in France, near Paris. The university has said it is pursuing all available collection options to recoup the more than $682,000 ordered by the court. That order came in May 2025, more than a year before the French extradition ruling.

The school has not said whether any of the money has been recovered. The extradition decision was issued by the Versailles Court of Appeal. The court's Indictment Division granted Canada's request. The document did not specify a timeline for the transfer.

Black-Branch was hired in 2016 as the law dean at the University of Manitoba. He left the position abruptly in 2020 and moved to Europe. His arrest in France came years later after the Canadian warrant was issued.