Dillon Brooks Ejected for Kicking Jamal Murray in Suns Loss to Nuggets

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected Friday for kicking Jamal Murray in the groin during a 127-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Murray scored 39 points.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected Friday night in a 127-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets after kicking Jamal Murray in the groin, an incident that occurred in the third quarter and led to a Flagrant 2 foul and automatic ejection.

Dillon Brooks Ejected After Flagrant 2

Brooks attempted a turnaround jumper with Murray guarding him. As Brooks fell backward, he kicked his right leg forward and made contact with Murray's groin area. Brooks was called for an offensive foul, and Murray was seen writhing in pain on the court for a few moments before getting up and remaining in the game.

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Officials reviewed the play and upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection. The decision left the Suns without their leading scorer at the time, as Brooks had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting before being disqualified.

Jamal Murray Downplays Kick Incident

Murray, who finished with 39 points, said after the game that he did not believe the kick was intentional. He noted that he and Brooks are friends and also teammates on the Canadian national team.

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Murray acknowledged that he might have flopped a little on the play but insisted that Brooks was not trying to kick him in the groin. He emphasized that Brooks was simply shooting the ball and that the contact was not malicious.

Game Context and Reaction

The ejection came at a critical juncture, as Brooks was having an efficient shooting night. The Suns ultimately fell to the Nuggets by a 127-120 margin. Murray's 39-point performance helped Denver secure the win.

The incident is likely to be reviewed further by the NBA, though no additional discipline has been announced. Brooks and Murray share a connection through the Canadian national team, which adds a layer of familiarity to the matchup.

The Suns will need to move forward without Brooks for the remainder of that game, and his availability for future contests will depend on any league review. The Nuggets, meanwhile, continue their season with Murray's strong play.

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