Dilico Launches Indigenous Healing Outpatient Program in Thunder Bay

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care introduces Aazhogan-izhi-noojimo, a four-week outpatient program in Thunder Bay focused on Indigenous healing and flexible addiction support for First Nations people.

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care has officially launched a new outpatient addiction program named Aazhogan-izhi-noojimo, which translates to The Bridge to Recovery, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This four-week initiative began operations last week at the organization's Health Park Site and offers a flexible alternative to traditional residential treatment models. The program is specifically designed to support Indigenous individuals in their recovery journey while allowing them to remain in their homes and maintain their daily responsibilities.

Clinical Structure and Daily Healing Practices

The Aazhogan-izhi-noojimo program operates on a daily schedule that integrates clinical support with cultural traditions to address substance use challenges. Participants can attend sessions during the day, such as when their children are in school, which provides the flexibility necessary for those balancing family and work obligations. Each day begins with a smudge ceremony followed by a sharing circle to foster a sense of community and spiritual grounding before engaging in other programming elements.

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John Dixon, the director of substance health and special projects at Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, emphasizes that the curriculum includes guest speakers and goal-setting exercises aimed at long-term recovery. The structure allows participants to reconnect with their identity and heritage, which Dixon identifies as critical for overcoming intergenerational trauma. This approach helps individuals view their personal history and family background through a different lens, which is essential for sustained healing.

Addressing Ontario's Disproportionate Opioid Death Rates

The launch of this program occurs against a backdrop of severe health disparities within the First Nations population of Ontario. Data from 2022 indicates that First Nations people in the province were dying at a rate nine times higher than non-First Nations people, with 12.8 deaths per 10,000 individuals compared to 1.4 per 10,000. Furthermore, opioid-related deaths among First Nations people tripled between 2019 and 2022, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions.

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Thunder Bay and the surrounding district currently record the highest opioid-related death rate in the province. Dilico Anishinabek Family Care serves 13 member First Nations and Indigenous communities within this specific geographic area. The organization aims to reduce these mortality rates by providing accessible care that respects cultural traditions and acknowledges the unique challenges faced by Indigenous communities in the region.

Cultural Integration and Leadership Perspectives

Natalie Paavola, the chief executive officer of Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, states that land-based and culturally informed programming are central to the effectiveness of the new initiative. She argues that treatment is not a one-size-fits-all solution and that staying connected to family, community, and everyday life is a vital component of recovery. By combining clinical treatment with Indigenous approaches to healing, the program creates more opportunities for individuals to begin their recovery journey.

Paavola and Dixon believe that reclaiming one's identity is a powerful tool for improving treatment outcomes. Dixon notes that when people reconnect with who they are and understand their history, they tend to make significant gains in their recovery. This method helps address the root causes of addiction related to historical trauma and ensures that care is holistic rather than solely focused on symptom management.

Continuum of Care and Future Assessment Steps

Upon completion of the four-week outpatient program, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care assesses participants for their ongoing needs to determine the next steps in their care. This assessment may lead to referrals for primary care, housing support, or addiction aftercare services. Dixon explains that having a range of options ensures that the organization can meet individuals where they are in their recovery process and adjust the intensity of care as needed.

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The goal is for Aazhogan-izhi-noojimo to integrate seamlessly into the broader continuum of care provided by Dilico and the Thunder Bay district's addiction care system. Dixon advocates for earlier intervention, noting that it is easier to help people when they first encounter difficulties with substance use rather than waiting for the situation to progress. This proactive approach aims to prevent further escalation of addiction and reduce the overall burden on the healthcare system.