The Dilawri Foundation has donated $25 million to Sunnybrook Research Institute to create the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute Sunnybrook Research, bringing the family's total giving to $85 million in under a year and a half.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has received a transformational $25 million gift from the Dilawri Foundation to establish a new cardiovascular institute, the hospital announced on November 26, 2026.

Sunnybrook Receives 25 Million Dollar Gift

The new facility will be named the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute Sunnybrook Research. The funds come from the philanthropic arm of Canada's largest automotive group, headquartered at Highway 401 and Dixie Road in Mississauga. The institute will build on the internationally recognized leadership of Sunnybrook's Schulich Heart Centre in novel heart devices and other forms of minimally invasive heart care, according to the hospital.

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Kelly Cole, president and CEO of the Sunnybrook Foundation, said transformational philanthropy gives hospitals the freedom to think boldly and act with urgency. She said landmark gifts like this show how the community is investing in the future of health care at Sunnybrook and across Canada. Cole said the gift reflects the partnerships driving the foundation's bold $1-billion campaign, You're The Reason. She expressed gratitude to the Dilawri Family for their extraordinary belief and trust in Sunnybrook's teams.

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Sunnybrook's research arm says the new institute will bring together experts across disciplines to accelerate the development and validation of next-generation cardiovascular treatments. The goal is to translate discoveries into new standards of care and improve access to innovative treatments across Canada and around the world. Dr. Harindra Wijeysundera, chief of the Schulich Heart Program, said Sunnybrook teams have trailblazed some of the most innovative and minimally invasive ways to treat complex cardiovascular conditions for decades.

He said the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute Sunnybrook Research ensures that leadership reaches more communities across Canada. The focus is on developing and validating next-generation treatments so that breakthroughs born at Sunnybrook change lives everywhere. Wijeysundera described the initiative as a model for access. He said the Dilawri Foundation's visionary support will have a profound impact in Canada and globally.

Dilawri Family Expands Cardiovascular Reach

The institute aims to validate new methods to ensure they meet the highest standards before being deployed in clinical settings for public use. The latest donation brings the total donated by the Dilawri family to $85 million in less than a year and a half. Their previous major contribution created the first Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute in British Columbia at Vancouver General Hospital in June 2025.

Kap Dilawri, co-founder of Dilawri and the Dilawri Foundation, said the family has always believed that everyone deserves access to world-class health care. He said that belief led to the first Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute at Vancouver General Hospital, and the Sunnybrook gift extends that commitment and its potential impact across Canada. Dilawri said their first investment was never meant to be their last, signaling a continued commitment to medical research and patient care.

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The expansion aims to replicate the success of the British Columbia institute while tailoring its approach to the specific needs and capabilities of the Sunnybrook Research Institute.