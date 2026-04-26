Diego Pavia, Undrafted Heisman Finalist, Joins Ravens Rookie Minicamp as Tryout Quarterback

Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014, will attend the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp as a tryout quarterback. Despite leading Vanderbilt to a historic 10-3 season and earning multiple accolades, Pavia faces challenges due to his age, height, and off-field controversies. The Ravens, seeking a developmental QB, see potential in his dual-threat abilities.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia , one of the most polarizing figures in college football, has accepted an invitation to attend the Baltimore Ravens ' rookie minicamp next weekend, according to a source close to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pavia, who became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch in 2014, will compete against Connecticut quarterback Joe Fagnano, another tryout participant at the Ravens' rookie minicamp. Last season, Pavia was one of the most productive and efficient quarterbacks in the nation, leading Vanderbilt to a historic 10-3 record—the first double-digit win season in school history.

He threw for 29 touchdown passes and rushed for 10 more, earning first-team All-American honors, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the best upperclassman quarterback in college football. Despite his on-field success, Pavia has faced criticism for his age (24), height (5-foot-10), and off-field decision-making.

After finishing as the Heisman runner-up to Fernando Mendoza in December, Pavia sparked controversy by posting an Instagram photo with the caption 'F--- ALL THE VOTERS' accompanied by a thumbs-down emoji. He later issued an apology. The Ravens, who did not select a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft despite having 11 picks, are looking to fill their No. 3 developmental quarterback spot. Pavia's dual-threat style aligns well with Baltimore's existing quarterback room, which includes Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

His athletic ability and playmaking potential could make him an intriguing long-term project for the Ravens, though his lack of draft selection and off-field concerns may raise questions about his future in the league





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